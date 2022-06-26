Bradley Beal 'very likely' to decline option and re-sign with Wizards on max deal

In Beal’s case, a $36.4 million player option is much more certain to be declined. Even if Beal simply re-signs with the Wizards, he can increase his 2022-23 salary to the projected max of $42.7 million. Per Wojnarowski, Bradley Beal is very likely to decline the option and re-sign with Washington on a five-year deal worth a projected $248 million that would take him through age 33.
Source: Kevin Pelton @ ESPN

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA rumors: Bradley Beal expected to sign $248 million max extension with Wizards this summer, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-r…1:44 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
If Bradley Beal re-signs with the Wizards, I think Kristaps Porzingis will be the best scorer he’s ever played with in D.C. John Wall would be the best offensive player (+passing), but Porzingis is the best combo of volume & efficiency the Wiz have had since Beal was drafted. – 1:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sunday notes on a Saturday: NBA free-agency period more about trade season for Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Tucker loses a suitor?; Beasley-Chalmers again a thing; Gabe’s goals; some Beal; Jovic’s youth; numerology, more. – 9:13 AM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Do you have faith in the Wizards
organization to build a contending team? That’s the question Bradley Beal must answer as he approaches one of the
biggest decisions of his career. New post-draft pod out now:
https://t.co/8J44hAevb7 pic.twitter.com/B86DaEK5lV4:03 PM

Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
WASHINGTON WIZARDS PICK JOHNNY DAVIS OF WISCONSIN #10
SNAP GRADE: B
@David Thorpe: Relentless driver and scorer who defends as well. Knows how to play and should play pretty quickly. Wiz building a solid core via draft and need a star if they move Beal.
https://t.co/LIiDCynK7i pic.twitter.com/aq5w9Z7WDA9:09 PM

Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis, as many expected, went 10th in the draft to the Wizards. He and Beal should make one dynamic backcourt. – 9:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Wizards lottery picks since 2010:
John Wall
Jan Vesely
Bradley Beal
Otto Porter Jr.
Rui Hachimura
Deni Avdija
Johnny Davis pic.twitter.com/r4Ccew29PS9:00 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
As rumors keep heating up, especially when it comes to the Lakers, the odds keep changing. This time it’s concerning Bradley Beal’s next team, via @bookies: pic.twitter.com/r7BG9pSoNP6:04 PM

Quinton Mayo: Bradley Beal is truly undecided as to what is next for him. Now a lot of people would come back to that comment and say, well, he has a very large incentive to return to the team in DC. He also has made a ton of money already through 10 years of NBA basketball. -via Blue Wire Podcasts / June 24, 2022

