Bradley Beal 'very likely' to decline option and re-sign with Wizards on max deal

In Beal’s case, a $36.4 million player option is much more certain to be declined. Even if Beal simply re-signs with the Wizards, he can increase his 2022-23 salary to the projected max of $42.7 million. Per Wojnarowski, Bradley Beal is very likely to decline the option and re-sign with Washington on a five-year deal worth a projected $248 million that would take him through age 33.
Source: Kevin Pelton @ ESPN
NBA rumors: Bradley Beal expected to sign $248 million max extension with Wizards this summer, per report
If Bradley Beal re-signs with the Wizards, I think Kristaps Porzingis will be the best scorer he’s ever played with in D.C. John Wall would be the best offensive player (+passing), but Porzingis is the best combo of volume & efficiency the Wiz have had since Beal was drafted. – 1:38 PM
Sunday notes on a Saturday: NBA free-agency period more about trade season for Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Tucker loses a suitor?; Beasley-Chalmers again a thing; Gabe’s goals; some Beal; Jovic’s youth; numerology, more. – 9:13 AM
Do you have faith in the Wizards
organization to build a contending team? That’s the question Bradley Beal must answer as he approaches one of the
biggest decisions of his career. New post-draft pod out now:
WASHINGTON WIZARDS PICK JOHNNY DAVIS OF WISCONSIN #10
SNAP GRADE: B
@David Thorpe: Relentless driver and scorer who defends as well. Knows how to play and should play pretty quickly. Wiz building a solid core via draft and need a star if they move Beal.
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis, as many expected, went 10th in the draft to the Wizards. He and Beal should make one dynamic backcourt. – 9:05 PM
The Wizards lottery picks since 2010:
John Wall
Jan Vesely
Bradley Beal
Otto Porter Jr.
Rui Hachimura
Deni Avdija
As rumors keep heating up, especially when it comes to the Lakers, the odds keep changing. This time it’s concerning Bradley Beal’s next team, via @bookies: pic.twitter.com/r7BG9pSoNP – 6:04 PM
Quinton Mayo: Bradley Beal is truly undecided as to what is next for him. Now a lot of people would come back to that comment and say, well, he has a very large incentive to return to the team in DC. He also has made a ton of money already through 10 years of NBA basketball. -via Blue Wire Podcasts / June 24, 2022
Josh Robbins: Wizards president and general manager Tommy Sheppard said the team plans to meet with Bradley Beal at the beginning of free agency on June 30. -via Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins / June 24, 2022
