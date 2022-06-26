Draymond Green on Kyrie Irving + LeBron James reunion: 'They won't beat us'

Clutch Points: “They could contend, but they won’t beat us.” 🗣️ Draymond Green on a possible Kyrie Irving/LeBron James reunion with the Lakers (via @lucas_shaw) pic.twitter.com/L2OGMYcwVd
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
ICYMI: Lowe Post podcast: @Bobby Marks + @Jonathan Givony recap the draft + preview free agency: Nets, Kyrie, fake KD trades, Ayton, DET/ORL drafts, Sixers trade, deals that didn’t happen (but still might), more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/39QSdm9
Apple: apple.co/3A2Mkx4 – 9:56 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Draymond Green on possibility of Irving, LeBron on Lakers: “They won’t beat us” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/26/dra… – 9:00 PM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Dejounte was 15th in LEBRON this year. Not sure why the Spurs want to trade him. – 8:48 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: BRK; WAS; UTA; NOP; GSW: Huge Offseason Outlook Day. @Danny Leroux
and I assess the markets for Kyrie Irving and Rudy Gobert, the free agencies of Looney and GPII, and much more. Join us: duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 6:11 PM
New Dunc’d On Prime: BRK; WAS; UTA; NOP; GSW: Huge Offseason Outlook Day. @Danny Leroux
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
On this day in NBA history two of the greatest to ever do it were drafted. Kobe Bryant (1996) and LeBron James (2003). They combined for 9 rings, 36 All-Star Games, 33 All-NBA selections, 18 All-Defense and 6 Finals MVPs. No. 2 and No. 4 on the all-time scoring list. pic.twitter.com/eB523GYm5W – 5:47 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Why I love Banchero going No. 1 and don’t love Jaden Ivey/Bennedict Mathurin calling out LeBron shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 5:06 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: “Basketball is obviously the most important thing but I try not to let that get in the way of somebody else’s personal decision… whatever happens, the friendship will still be there.”
Kevin Durant on Kyrie, via The ETCs podcast. More: sny.tv/articles/nets-… – 2:47 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2003, the NBA Draft was held in New York, N.Y. The top five picks:
1. LeBron James, CLE
2. Darko Milicic, DET
3. Carmelo Anthony, DEN
4. Chris Bosh, TOR
5. Dwyane Wade, MIA
Other notables:
18. David West, NOH
51. Kyle Korver, NJN pic.twitter.com/yO0M13n5TK – 2:01 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Durant frustrated Nets front office didn’t get to know, understand Irving nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/26/rep… – 1:01 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
On the anniversary of the 2003 draft class…
That group had 9 All-Stars, headlined by LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Bosh.
Since the NBA went 2 rounds in 1989, the only draft class with more All-Stars was 1996 (10). – 12:00 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Think Houston is hoping Kyrie causes the Nets to implode competely??
Rockets own the rights to or can swap picks with Brooklyn in each of the next 5 years:
2023 Nets 1st round swap
2024 Nets 1st rd pick
2025 Nets 1st round swap
2026 Nets 1st rd pick
2027 Nets 1st round swap – 10:10 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
With Kevin Durant “monitoring” the Kyrie situation in Brooklyn, could he be on the move this summer?
@Brian Scalabrine makes the case for the #Celtics being KD’s next team. pic.twitter.com/S24GMbdEGS – 9:58 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James ‘Triple Logoman’ card sells for $2.4 million nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/26/leb… – 9:08 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks legend Willis Reed is celebrating his 80th birthday today.
Willis is one of only 9 players in NBA history to win multiple Finals MVPs as well a regular season MVP and All Star Game MVP.
The other 9 in this club are:
MJ, LeBron, Kobe, Magic, Bird, Shaq, Duncan, and Durant – 5:55 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Pacers just drafted Mathurin says LeBron is “going to have to show me he’s better than me” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/25/pac… – 1:01 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Next June, Scoot Henderson @thereal013 will be one of the first names called in the NBA draft. The @gleagueignite star joined the Crossover to discuss his trailblazing path, his Puma deal, acting in a new LeBron James film and more.
Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpzKT3v pic.twitter.com/hZjFJytUk7 – 10:37 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kendrick Perkins isn’t used to mincing words when referring to NBA players.
This time around, he admitted that once he wished for LeBron James to suffer a serious injury 🙄
basketnews.com/news-174115-wh… – 9:43 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Unlike Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, Patrick Baldwin Jr. was a 5-star recruit.
But . . . he has something in common with all three. nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 9:17 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Which NBA player is Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe most looking forward to playing against?
“I’d probably say LeBron,” Sharpe said. pic.twitter.com/mHkp7AFYqr – 6:30 PM
Which NBA player is Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe most looking forward to playing against?
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Next June, Scoot Henderson (@thereal013) will be one of the first names called in the NBA draft. The @gleagueignite star joined the Crossover to discuss his trailblazing path, his Puma deal, acting in a new LeBron James film and more.
Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpA2us5 pic.twitter.com/NFJ9ck0CtC – 2:15 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“Draymond values that kind of thinking player. He liked it. If he didn’t, he’d tell me.”
Known for his raw talent and potential, Patrick Baldwin Jr’s basketball smarts stood out to the Warriors and was another factor where the rewards outweighed the risks nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 1:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
What’s the best lineup you can make with under 10 PPG players?
Our lineup:
G — Rajon Rondo (9.8)
G — Kyle Korver (9.7)
F — Joe Ingles (8.6)
F — Draymond Green (8.7)
C — Dikembe Mutombo (9.8) pic.twitter.com/Lz56Zjmu5m – 1:02 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Action-packed Crossover:
First, phenom Scoot Henderson @thereal013 on his trailblazing path, new Puma deal and role in a new LeBron movie.
Then, @Giannis Antetokounmpo and family discuss “Rise,” the new @disneyplus film about their journey.
Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpA2us5 pic.twitter.com/QdWeT9oHBy – 10:23 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Asked Bob Myers what Draymond Green thought of the Warriors picking Patrick Baldwin Jr: “He liked it. If he didn’t, he’d tell me.” – 12:48 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
All I want is Kenny Lofton Jr. in Warriors’ camp. I want to hear the stories of him trying to post up Draymond and Looney — because you KNOW he will try to post up Draymond and Looney! – 12:18 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Max Christie on joining LA: “It’s amazing. It’s surreal. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony — the list goes on. A bunch of great names, a bunch of great players on the Lakers team. I think I can learn a lot and get a lot better in that organization.” – 12:04 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Back in February, Patrick Baldwin Jr. was asked what his basketball aspirations are. He started his answer bringing up Draymond Green’s leadership
Four months later, the Warriors take Baldwin with their top pick in the NBA draft pic.twitter.com/zdHs8tonZh – 11:29 PM
Draymond Green @Money23Green
Another 35th pick from Michigan State. History says he’s going to be an All-Star 🤷🏿♂️ – 11:23 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Draymond Green in the Warriors draft room just standing over Steve Kerr. He is a MENACE😂 – 10:48 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Like one of his NBA role models, Draymond Green, Jeremy Sochan enjoys getting under the skin of opponents.
“I can sense when a player is getting a little bit annoyed or they’re not feeling comfortable, and that just fuels me,” he said at the combine. ”Defense is fun for me.” – 9:17 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
NBA comps for Sochan from the Ringer and NBA Draft Room:
Ben Simmons
Draymond Green
Aaaron Gordon
Jarred Vanderbilt
Chuma Okeke – 9:07 PM
More on this storyline
“Let me tell you, the difference between four [rings] and three may as well be having one and four. It feels so night and day, like the rarefied air that we’re in after winning the fourth one than the third one, it’s just so rare,” Green said. “I was on the phone with ‘Bron the other day, and I’m just telling him like ‘Bruh, going from three to four is insane’ and he was like ‘Yo, I’m telling you, It’s crazy.” -via Clutch Points / June 26, 2022
“I thought they crossed the line,” Kerr added. “I’m all for booing guys, cheering for your own team. The appropriate cheer — if you want to go down that path — is ‘so-and-so sucks, so-and-so sucks.’ … when they were saying ‘F you Draymond,’ 20,000 people, I thought of Draymond’s kid too. -via NBC Sports / June 25, 2022
Steph Curry has a 15% trade bonus in his contract that is voided because it exceeds the maximum salary allowed. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green each have a 15% trade bonus. The bonus for Thompson is $4.1M and Green $3.9M. In the unlikely event that either player is traded, the Warriors are responsible for the bonus, and the amount would then be applied evenly over the remaining salary (excluding if a player has an option). -via ESPN / June 21, 2022
Kyrie Irving: Living in The Age of No more secrets. No one can hide their hands anymore. Pay close attention, Everything is a chess move. The TRUTH vs THE LIE -via Twitter @KyrieIrving / June 26, 2022
Kyrie Irving: Find Your Tribe. It’s a war outside. Do not sugarcoat WTF is going on. Speak on everything you’re seeing and whenever you’re ready to unplug….👋🏾👋🏾 The TRUTH vs The LIE -via Twitter @KyrieIrving / June 26, 2022
At the center of it, Murdock pointed out multiple times is the Nets relationship with Irving. “His biggest beef is that he feels that the front office didn’t grow to understand Kyrie, whatever that means. I would push back on that when a guy leaves for two weeks at a time … Kyrie earns the lion’s share of the blame. But I think KD believes that ‘hey, you guys didn’t understand this guy. You didn’t try to figure out where he was coming from.’” -via NetsDaily / June 26, 2022
Paolo Banchero is just one of many to have all these three generational talents on his all-time top 5 players list. Recently, the newest Orlando Magic forward was asked to answer a few rapid-fire questions in a video with Complex Sports. When asked to reveal his all-time top 5 players list, the former Duke Blue Devil revealed (“in no order”): Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. -via The Sports Rush / June 26, 2022
The 6-foot-10 forward even named his top 5 players in the NBA currently, naming – LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, and Stephen Curry. It’s only about time that Paolo starts earning his way into various enthusiasts’ such lists. -via The Sports Rush / June 26, 2022
