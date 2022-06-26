Expectation growing that PJ Tucker signs with 76ers

BasketNews @BasketNews_com
By helping Hapoel Holon (@HapoelHolonBC) climb to the @WinnerLeague throne, Chris Johnson (@cmj_4) felt some strong PJ Tucker vibes.
The former NBA player recounts to BasketNews all the ins & outs of a season to remember 🟣
basketnews.com/news-174030-ch…2:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jovic to Miami is interesting with PJ Tucker, Caleb Martin, Markieff Morris all free agents – 10:48 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
ICYMI, a 2-part Sixers draft day guide:
Thoughts and cap considerations on the Eric Gordon and PJ Tucker rumors: dailysix.com/sixers-2022-dr…
Thoughts on a dozen or so draft prospects who could be in play at 23: dailysix.com/sixers-2022-dr…6:57 PM

The team’s interest in Tucker appears to be real. The financials do get a bit complicated when you consider the Sixers’ cap situation and the fact that Tucker is reportedly opting out of his $7.35 million player option with the Heat for the 2022-23 season. The notion that the Sixers could move Thybulle and/or Green just to create space to sign Tucker is not the case, per a source. The team still views Thybulle as a player with value, and, as Kyle Neubeck of The PhillyVoice has reported previously, they will not be looking to give away the two-time All-Defensive Team player. -via LibertyBallers.com / June 23, 2022
The Sixers’ forthcoming strong pursuit of P.J. Tucker, league sources say, has the strong backing of star center Joel Embiid. I reported Wednesday that Philadelphia is regarded as the league’s clear favorite to sign Tucker if the 37-year-old is indeed leaving Miami this summer after declining his $7.4 million player option with the Heat for next season to opt for free agency. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 23, 2022

