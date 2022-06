Facundo Campazzo prioritizing to continue his career in the NBA over return to Europe

“I avoid being carried away by money, it has always been about me being happy, about me fulfilling a dream. When I left Real Madrid and went to the USA, it was my dream but I also had to consider other factors, my family, what I was giving up,” he pointed out reminiscing the jump from European powerhouse Real Madrid to the Nuggets a couple of years ago, “The same applies about staying in the NBA.” “No, it wouldn’t be damaging, I don’t close any doors,” he replied to a question about maybe returning to Spain labeling Madrid as his second home, “Personally, it would be naive to be obsessed with staying in the NBA. Maybe I don’t get any offers. Real Madrid has always been like a second home for me, but I must wait. That is my only choice right now.” -via EuroHoops.net / June 26, 2022