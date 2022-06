John Wall buyout getting more likely with Lakers, Heat, Clippers interested

It is still unclear, with Wall presumed to be essentially untradeable when he’s due $47.4 million next season, how much of that salary he would have to surrender in buyout talks to convince the Rockets to let him become a free agent. The latest Wall-related scuttle does, however, suggest that a pathway for the sides to get there is at last materializing . -via marcstein.substack.com / June 26, 2022