Arturas Karnisovas: We hope Zach LaVine is here for a long time

Amid all of the Kyrie Irving speculation, he is 95-1 to win #NBA Most Valuable Player award in 2022-23. Bradley Beal is 110-1 and Zach LaVine is 160-1. Steph Curry is 18-1 behind seven others. Doncic, Embiid, Giannis are 1-2-3 most likely. LeBron James is 23-1. – 8:40 AM