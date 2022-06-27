Arturas Karnisovas: We hope Zach LaVine is here for a long time

KC Johnson: Artūras Karnišovas on Zach LaVine: “We’ve been very open that we hope Zach is here for a long time. Nothing has changed.”
Source: Twitter @KCJHoop
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The Bulls officially introduced Dalen Terry on Monday, but Zach LaVine talk and his immediate future with the Bulls was all that really mattered. Especially with free agency starting on Thursday.
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/6/2… – 1:26 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
AK feels the LaVine knee is going to be healthy … confident with free agency. – 12:20 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Arturas on the re-signing process for Zach LaVine: “We’ve been very open that we hope Zach is here for a long time. Nothing has changed.” – 12:13 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Artūras Karnišovas on Zach LaVine: “We’ve been very open that we hope Zach is here for a long time. Nothing has changed.” – 12:12 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Arturas Karnisovas on what attracted the Bulls to Dalen Terry: “High motor, energy guy. 6-7, 7-1 wingspan. Good defender. Versatile guy.” Said he was “loudest guy in the gym” during workout – 12:04 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
With free agency beginning Thursday, it’s important to remember the Bulls’ commitment to do whatever it takes to retain Zach LaVine began last offseason. They’ll just formally follow through on that commitment this week.
Column for @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 10:07 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Amid all of the Kyrie Irving speculation, he is 95-1 to win #NBA Most Valuable Player award in 2022-23. Bradley Beal is 110-1 and Zach LaVine is 160-1. Steph Curry is 18-1 behind seven others. Doncic, Embiid, Giannis are 1-2-3 most likely. LeBron James is 23-1. – 8:40 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2014, the NBA Draft was held in New York, N.Y. The top five picks:
1. Andrew Wiggins, CLE
2. Jabari Parker, MIL
3. Joel Embiid, PHI
4. Aaron Gordon, ORL
5. Dante Exum, UTA
Other notables:
7. Julius Randle, LAL
13. Zach LaVine, MIN
41. Nikola Jokic, DEN pic.twitter.com/SfsJNlxvJE – 4:01 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
LaVine is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/06/24/bul… – 1:00 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
This quote from Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd stands out to why Dalen Terry is a Bull. In his optimized version, he can read game well, cut and pass. If he hits potential, seamless fit alongside premier decision-maker Lonzo Ball, placing Zach LaVine in more catch-and-shoot situations pic.twitter.com/buw1kyXPnV – 11:25 AM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
LaVine is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/06/24/bul… – 10:00 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
With Zach Collins’ contract guaranteeing today, the Spurs’ max cap space potential is now $34.4 million.
That’s still enough to send a max offer to a free agent with 0-6 years experience (Ayton as example).
Not enough for player with 7 or more years experience (Ex: LaVine) – 5:16 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
LaVine is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/06/24/bul… – 1:26 PM
Joe Cowley: AK on sticking with the core: “Continuity? Yes, because this group has only been here since [last] October. … start of the season last year was really positive and how we want to play.” -via Twitter @JCowleyHoops / June 27, 2022
Rob Schaefer: Marc Eversley on Zach LaVine’s impending free agency: “It’s our every intention to bring him back. We’re excited about the opportunity to sit down and talk with him, we think he’ll be excited for the opportunity to sit down with us.” -via Twitter @rob_schaef / June 23, 2022
Rob Schaefer: Dalen Terry: “I watched so much DeMar DeRozan this year… Zach LaVine, smoothest player ever.” -via Twitter @rob_schaef / June 23, 2022
