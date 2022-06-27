Breakup between John Wall, Rockets gaining momentum

There were some trade talks involving a few teams on draft night, but none of those deals materialized. With the draft now behind them, the Rockets plan to reassess things with Wall. Sources say a breakup between Wall and the franchise is gaining momentum, with both sides expected to meet this week with Wall’s hope of a resolution — a trade or, more likely, a buyout — by the June 30 start of free agency.
Source: Kelly Iko @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal, P.J. Tucker, John Wall, Kevon Looney (and more) all feature prominently in my latest around-the-league notes column as we dribble closer to Thursday’s opening bell in free agency: marcstein.substack.com/p/my-nba-free-… – 2:18 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Sources: A breakup between John Wall and the Rockets is gaining momentum, with both sides expected to meet this week with Wall’s hope of a resolution — a trade or more likely a buyout — by the June 30 start of free agency.
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
John Wall buyout with Rockets reportedly increasingly likely; Clippers, Heat, Lakers interested nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/26/joh… – 7:24 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
John Wall rumors: Former All-Star may be willing to negotiate buyout with Rockets, per report
John Wall rumors: Former All-Star may be willing to negotiate buyout with Rockets, per report
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
If Bradley Beal re-signs with the Wizards, I think Kristaps Porzingis will be the best scorer he’s ever played with in D.C. John Wall would be the best offensive player (+passing), but Porzingis is the best combo of volume & efficiency the Wiz have had since Beal was drafted. – 1:38 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – What’s next for Rockets? John Wall, Eric Gordon on agenda after draft ift.tt/zilRsk2 – 8:18 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2010, the NBA Draft was held in New York, N.Y. The top five picks:
1. John Wall, WAS
2. Evan Turner, PHI
3. Derrick Favors, NJN
4. Wesley Johnson, MIN
5. DeMarcus Cousins, SAC
Other notables:
9. Gordon Hayward, UTA
10. Paul George, IND pic.twitter.com/LGSACxDhPF – 2:01 PM
League sources reiterated Monday that the Clippers would be making a strong pitch to Wall once he makes it to the open market, with their chances of signing him said to be enhanced by the presence of coach Tyronn Lue. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 27, 2022
Yet rumbles have finally begun to circulate about John Wall resurfacing as an active player next season. This week marked the first time in some time that I heard serious murmurs about Wall successfully negotiating a buyout with the Rockets after his season on the sidelines — provided Houston remains unable to find a trade partner on a Wall deal. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 26, 2022
It is still unclear, with Wall presumed to be essentially untradeable when he’s due $47.4 million next season, how much of that salary he would have to surrender in buyout talks to convince the Rockets to let him become a free agent. The latest Wall-related scuttle does, however, suggest that a pathway for the sides to get there is at last materializing. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 26, 2022
