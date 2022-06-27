Clippers to make strong pitch to John Wall in free agency

Clippers to make strong pitch to John Wall in free agency

Main Rumors

Clippers to make strong pitch to John Wall in free agency

June 27, 2022- by

By |

League sources reiterated Monday that the Clippers would be making a strong pitch to Wall once he makes it to the open market, with their chances of signing him said to be enhanced by the presence of coach Tyronn Lue.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal, P.J. Tucker, John Wall, Kevon Looney (and more) all feature prominently in my latest around-the-league notes column as we dribble closer to Thursday’s opening bell in free agency: marcstein.substack.com/p/my-nba-free-…2:18 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Sources: A breakup between John Wall and the Rockets is gaining momentum, with both sides expected to meet this week with Wall’s hope of a resolution — a trade or more likely a buyout — by the June 30 start of free agency.
theathletic.com/3383768/2022/0…10:35 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New @lockedonbucks 🦌
-Some context to Hugo Besson’s season with the New Zealand Breakers
-Why Dante Exum would be a savvy FA signing
-Is anybody tempted by taking a look at John Wall?!
📺 https://t.co/ouyWA5H3Z7
🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or75rZX pic.twitter.com/T4tqRgq2M98:00 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
John Wall buyout with Rockets reportedly increasingly likely; Clippers, Heat, Lakers interested nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/26/joh…7:24 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
John Wall rumors: Former All-Star may be willing to negotiate buyout with Rockets, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/john-…5:28 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
If Bradley Beal re-signs with the Wizards, I think Kristaps Porzingis will be the best scorer he’s ever played with in D.C. John Wall would be the best offensive player (+passing), but Porzingis is the best combo of volume & efficiency the Wiz have had since Beal was drafted. – 1:38 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – What’s next for Rockets? John Wall, Eric Gordon on agenda after draft ift.tt/zilRsk28:18 PM

More on this storyline

There were some trade talks involving a few teams on draft night, but none of those deals materialized. With the draft now behind them, the Rockets plan to reassess things with Wall. Sources say a breakup between Wall and the franchise is gaining momentum, with both sides expected to meet this week with Wall’s hope of a resolution — a trade or, more likely, a buyout — by the June 30 start of free agency. -via The Athletic / June 27, 2022
Yet rumbles have finally begun to circulate about John Wall resurfacing as an active player next season. This week marked the first time in some time that I heard serious murmurs about Wall successfully negotiating a buyout with the Rockets after his season on the sidelines — provided Houston remains unable to find a trade partner on a Wall deal. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 26, 2022
It is still unclear, with Wall presumed to be essentially untradeable when he’s due $47.4 million next season, how much of that salary he would have to surrender in buyout talks to convince the Rockets to let him become a free agent. The latest Wall-related scuttle does, however, suggest that a pathway for the sides to get there is at last materializing. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 26, 2022

, , Main Rumors

, , , , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home