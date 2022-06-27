John Wall to Clippers after reaching buyout agreement with Rockets

Adrian Wojnarowski: John Wall is planning to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers once he clears waivers, sources tell ESPN.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
While the Kyrie Irving news was smoldering this time last week, there was another point guard target that was more realistic for the LA Clippers: John Wall.
While the Kyrie Irving news was smoldering this time last week, there was another point guard target that was more realistic for the LA Clippers: John Wall.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Analysis: John Wall is said to be intent on arriving to the Clippers, where he has a close friend waiting — “we just had a mutual respect and bond from the get-go” — and a coaching staff with a track record earning dividends from distressed assets.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Interrupting tonight’s Sparks coverage with some interesting Clippers news —->>>> Reports: John Wall linked to Clippers after agreeing to buyout with Rockets
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Clippers’ Paul George on Instagram after reports of John Wall choosing to join the team: pic.twitter.com/LBPgizUcDP – 10:50 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Paul George weighs in on John Wall intending to sign with the Clippers (as reported by @Adrian Wojnarowski) via Instagram: pic.twitter.com/asjKF0MjUq – 10:31 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story with @Tim MacMahon on John Wall exiting the Houston Rockets with intentions to sign a free agent deal with the LA Clippers: es.pn/3A9Rqrl – 10:21 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The last time we saw John Wall in an NBA game was April 23, 2021, when he had 27 points, 13 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks and a steal in a loss to the Clippers.
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
John Wall reunites with former Wizards director of athletic performance and rehab Jesse Phillips
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
John Wall will be good with the Clippers. He’ll get to the rim at will with all the shooting that will be around him. He remains an elite passer and he knows how to run an offense – 10:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Again, this is not the Heat losing out on John Wall, Kyrie Irving or Kevin Durant. This is having been linked, speculated, and, then, ultimately, the reality that there is talk and sometimes that’s all it is. As you were, bloviators. – 10:12 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
So within an evening, three potential Heat targets are off the board: Durant, Kyrie and John Wall. Maybe none of them were realistic to begin with, but now there’s clarity. – 10:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m optimistic John Wall has enough left in the tank to really help the Clippers.
Unlike a player who has been out with injuries, he was healthy enough to play the last 1.5 years. The Rockets were just going in a different direction.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Can confirm reports that John Wall will be bought out (Yahoo first) and that he’s targeting the Clippers (ESPN first). – 10:06 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Tempted to do a write-up on John Wall, but other than the 40 games he played in 2020-21, Wall was never really a Houston Rocket in any meaningful way.
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
If there was one player that John Wall pushed the Wizards, for years, to try and acquire to play with him and Bradley Beal, it was Paul George. – 10:05 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
If John Wall does land with the Clippers he will be reunited w/ Jesse Phillips, the team’s Senior Performance Physical Therapist. Phillips worked closely with Wall while the two were in Washington when he served as the Director of Player Performance & Rehabilitation. – 10:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If the Clippers give John Wall the Tax MLE, then LA won’t have it to give to Isaiah Hartenstein.
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Can confirm John Wall and the Rockets have reached an agreement on a buyout. @Chris Haynes first to report. – 9:55 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
John Wall in his last full season:
23.1 PPG
4.2 RPG
10.7 APG
All Star
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I honestly have no idea what John Wall has to offer at this point, but the Clippers make sense as the team to try and find out – 9:53 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Houston trims the roster down to 18 guaranteed contracts after the John Wall buyout.
$30M below the luxury tax and plenty of options either in the trade market or free agency this offseason.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
John Wall agrees to buyout with Rockets, will become free agent houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 9:52 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The last time John Wall played an NBA game, in April 2021, he played the Clippers.
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Does John Wall get a tribute video when he returns to Toyota Center? – 9:47 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
John Wall will give back $6.5 million of his $47.3 million salary for 2022-23 in his buyout with the Rockets, per league source. – 9:46 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
John Wall is planning to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers once he clears waivers, sources tell ESPN. – 9:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Something to note with the John Wall buyout: When players are still making a huge sum like Wall, they’re often more open to taking a minimum deal while still getting paid by their former team. It may not take the MLE for a team to land Wall. It might, but not a lock by any means. – 9:35 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Yahoo Sources: John Wall and Houston Rockets agree to secure a buyout that will allow the star guard to hit the 2022 free agency class. sports.yahoo.com/sources-john-w… – 9:32 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
It’s going to be entertaining to watch NBA fans who said John Wall was washed now beg for him to sign with their team as a free agent. – 9:30 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
john wall starting games at point guard for the clippers will be a blast – 9:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
On the new @FrontOfficeShow we talked John Wall a looming buyout. @Trevor_Lane and I talked about how much Wall would likely give back to get free. You’ll have to watch/listen to hear our thoughts on the matter. Link to come when the show is live! – 9:28 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
John Wall finally gets his chance to play meaningful basketball again, can’t wait to see him back on the court. – 9:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I just wanna see John Wall hoop again. Glad we’re going to get the chance to see how much he has left. – 9:24 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If the Rockets are gonna buy John Wall out can the Lakers at least throw them a second-round pick to make the Russ swap? Like come on, if they’re not willing to make an aggressive trade, can they at least get the probably washed point guard instead of the definitely washed one? – 7:18 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal, P.J. Tucker, John Wall, Kevon Looney (and more) all feature prominently in my latest around-the-league notes column as we dribble closer to Thursday’s opening bell in free agency: marcstein.substack.com/p/my-nba-free-… – 2:18 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Sources: A breakup between John Wall and the Rockets is gaining momentum, with both sides expected to meet this week with Wall’s hope of a resolution — a trade or more likely a buyout — by the June 30 start of free agency.
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New @lockedonbucks 🦌
-Some context to Hugo Besson’s season with the New Zealand Breakers
-Why Dante Exum would be a savvy FA signing
-Is anybody tempted by taking a look at John Wall?!
