Blazers very likely to keep both Jusuf Nurkic and Anfernee Simons

Similar pessimism has been conveyed to me about Portland’s Jusuf Nurkić and restricted free agent Anfernee Simons. Both are widely expected by rival teams to land new deals with the Trail Blazers after free agency opens.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Impact (and no surprise) of the Josh Hart $12.96M contract guaranteed in Portland:
💰 $105M in guaranteed contracts
🏀Over the cap because of the free agent holds of Simons and Nurkic
💰Flexibility to sign both players and still use the full $10.5M midlevel exception – 9:31 AM
Impact (and no surprise) of the Josh Hart $12.96M contract guaranteed in Portland:
💰 $105M in guaranteed contracts
🏀Over the cap because of the free agent holds of Simons and Nurkic
💰Flexibility to sign both players and still use the full $10.5M midlevel exception – 9:31 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Billups on Sharpe: “He really reminds me a lot of [Anfernee Simons], personality-wise.” – 1:16 PM
Billups on Sharpe: “He really reminds me a lot of [Anfernee Simons], personality-wise.” – 1:16 PM
More on this storyline
Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was reportedly interested in playing with Ayton. However, Portland kept Jusuf Nurkic through the trade deadline with the intention of re-signing him in free agency this summer, which remains the case a week before free agency begins, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / June 24, 2022
Detroit always appeared to be the biggest threat to offer Ayton the maximum salary he and his representatives so clearly covet. Despite Portland’s rumored interest, the Trail Blazers are widely expected to retain starting center Jusuf Nurkic. Atlanta brass have their hands in various other cookie jars, including Gobert. San Antonio has been frequently mentioned as an Ayton suitor as well. -via Bleacher Report / June 23, 2022
Sean Highkin: Anfernee Simons on his restricted free agency: “We both have a mutual interest in coming back. I’m pretty sure it will get done.” -via Twitter @highkin / April 11, 2022
Sean Highkin: Joe Cronin on Anfernee Simons’ restricted free agency: “My goal would be to be proactive. We have a good relationship with Anfernee and his agency. I would hope that once we’re allowed to start talking we can come to an agreement that makes sense for both sides.” -via Twitter @highkin / April 11, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.