Celtics interested in Alec Burks

Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: Knicks have optimism about landing Jalen Brunson; multiple teams have degree of interest in acquiring Alec Burks: sny.tv/articles/knick…12:32 PM

The Knicks also dangled Alec Burks on the trade market to several teams, including the Pacers and Cavaliers, before it was reported Burks underwent foot surgery and is expected to return for the start of training camp, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / June 24, 2022
Fred Katz: I’ve heard the Knicks have been making a legitimate effort to move Alec Burks with the hopes of taking back little-to-no salary. The news about his surgery for sure affects his value. If healthy, Burks is considered around a net-neutral contract. He makes $10M expiring next year. -via Twitter @FredKatz / June 22, 2022

