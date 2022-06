Danny Green's $10 million salary fully guaranteed if not waived by January 10

Latest @SportsBizClass Lessons from the Danny Green, De’Anthony Melton Trade – It’s an interesting trade from a rule POV. Also I reverse engineered a range for Green’s required guarantee for the trade to work sportsbusinessclassroom.com/lessons-from-t…

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.