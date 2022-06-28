Danny Green's $10 million salary fully guaranteed if not waived by January 10

Michael Scotto: Danny Green’s guarantee date is no longer July 1. His $10M salary now becomes fully guaranteed if not waived by Jan. 10 league-wide cutdown date, sources told @HoopsHype colleague @Yossi Gozlan and me. Green’s guaranteed amount was increased to $6,964,781 to be traded to Memphis.
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @SportsBizClass Lessons from the Danny Green, De’Anthony Melton Trade – It’s an interesting trade from a rule POV. Also I reverse engineered a range for Green’s required guarantee for the trade to work sportsbusinessclassroom.com/lessons-from-t… – 4:02 PM
Latest @SportsBizClass Lessons from the Danny Green, De’Anthony Melton Trade – It’s an interesting trade from a rule POV. Also I reverse engineered a range for Green’s required guarantee for the trade to work sportsbusinessclassroom.com/lessons-from-t… – 4:02 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 500 regular season wins in the last 10 seasons:
— Danny Green
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/sGrEnYbBi9 – 9:47 PM
Players with 500 regular season wins in the last 10 seasons:
— Danny Green
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/sGrEnYbBi9 – 9:47 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Blake Wesley with the Danny Green look. pic.twitter.com/XaBsk4TuCp – 1:11 PM
Blake Wesley with the Danny Green look. pic.twitter.com/XaBsk4TuCp – 1:11 PM
More on this storyline
Damichael Cole: Zach Kleiman said “TBD” on Danny Green’s future with the Grizzlies. -via Twitter @DamichaelC / June 24, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has acquired De’Anthony Melton in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. In the trade, Philadelphia sent draft rights to the No. 23 selection in the 2022 NBA Draft (David Roddy) and Danny Green to Memphis. -via NBA.com / June 24, 2022
“First and foremost, I want to thank Danny Green for everything he gave the Sixers organization over the last two seasons. He was a veteran leader, consummate professional on and off the court, and made us all better. I wish him continued success in his recovery and look forward to seeing him back on the court. Heading into the draft, we had a goal of strengthening our rotation and believe we accomplished that by acquiring De’Anthony Melton. He is a young, tough and talented two-way player who can impact the game on multiple levels. We think he will thrive here and we’re excited to add him to our roster,” Morey said following the trade. -via NBA.com / June 24, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.