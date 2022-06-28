Danny Green's $10 million salary fully guaranteed if not waived by January 10

Michael Scotto: Danny Green’s guarantee date is no longer July 1. His $10M salary now becomes fully guaranteed if not waived by Jan. 10 league-wide cutdown date, sources told @HoopsHype colleague @Yossi Gozlan and me. Green’s guaranteed amount was increased to $6,964,781 to be traded to Memphis.
Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has acquired De’Anthony Melton in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. In the trade, Philadelphia sent draft rights to the No. 23 selection in the 2022 NBA Draft (David Roddy) and Danny Green to Memphis. -via NBA.com / June 24, 2022
“First and foremost, I want to thank Danny Green for everything he gave the Sixers organization over the last two seasons. He was a veteran leader, consummate professional on and off the court, and made us all better. I wish him continued success in his recovery and look forward to seeing him back on the court. Heading into the draft, we had a goal of strengthening our rotation and believe we accomplished that by acquiring De’Anthony Melton. He is a young, tough and talented two-way player who can impact the game on multiple levels. We think he will thrive here and we’re excited to add him to our roster,” Morey said following the trade. -via NBA.com / June 24, 2022

