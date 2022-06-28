Heat targeting Jae Crowder, TJ Warren if PJ Tucker walks

Should the Heat lose out on Tucker, the team, according to an NBA source, is considering either a trade for former Heat power forward Jae Crowder, who is entering the final year of a contract that pays $10.2 million next season with the Phoenix Suns, or a possible free-agent move for Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren.
Source: Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Source: Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: @Jake Fischer on the draft trades, Dejounte to Hawks, Nets/Kyrie, MEM and SAS plans, Bridges and Ayton markets, TJ Warren, and more. Join us duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 6:18 PM
New Dunc’d On Prime: @Jake Fischer on the draft trades, Dejounte to Hawks, Nets/Kyrie, MEM and SAS plans, Bridges and Ayton markets, TJ Warren, and more. Join us duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 6:18 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
pj tucker has signed with the sixers two days before free agency for money philly doesn’t currently have access to pic.twitter.com/1MQLIssdGN – 4:51 PM
pj tucker has signed with the sixers two days before free agency for money philly doesn’t currently have access to pic.twitter.com/1MQLIssdGN – 4:51 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
If Harden is opting in *and* PJ Tucker is getting 3/$30m, then There Will Be Trades. Period. – 4:45 PM
If Harden is opting in *and* PJ Tucker is getting 3/$30m, then There Will Be Trades. Period. – 4:45 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
If the reports are true and Miami loses PJ Tucker due to overpaying, I’ll just say that’s a major loss heading into next year
They can pivot to a potential Barnes trade or something of that nature, but personally value what he brings very high
Maybe means something bigger otw – 4:45 PM
If the reports are true and Miami loses PJ Tucker due to overpaying, I’ll just say that’s a major loss heading into next year
They can pivot to a potential Barnes trade or something of that nature, but personally value what he brings very high
Maybe means something bigger otw – 4:45 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets’ forward Jae’Sean Tate awards the $10,000 Jae’Sean Tate BUILT Scholarship on Bold.org to aspiring restaurateur, Victoria Bell of Lawrence, Kansas. With the help of a degree, Bell hopes to one day open her own restaurant or bakery. youtube.com/watch?v=20jliG… – 10:28 AM
Rockets’ forward Jae’Sean Tate awards the $10,000 Jae’Sean Tate BUILT Scholarship on Bold.org to aspiring restaurateur, Victoria Bell of Lawrence, Kansas. With the help of a degree, Bell hopes to one day open her own restaurant or bakery. youtube.com/watch?v=20jliG… – 10:28 AM
Jay King @ByJayKing
TJ Warren? Otto Porter?
My list of players the Celtics should target in free agency: theathletic.com/3385063/2022/0… – 9:54 AM
TJ Warren? Otto Porter?
My list of players the Celtics should target in free agency: theathletic.com/3385063/2022/0… – 9:54 AM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 70 – Jae’Sean Tate chats with @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants about joining the @Milwaukee Bucks for the 2018 NBA Summer League.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #SummerLeague @o_tate_ pic.twitter.com/K271Buqi6Q – 7:06 PM
Basketball Pod Ep 70 – Jae’Sean Tate chats with @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants about joining the @Milwaukee Bucks for the 2018 NBA Summer League.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #SummerLeague @o_tate_ pic.twitter.com/K271Buqi6Q – 7:06 PM
More on this storyline
Jae Crowder: HAVING A DAUGHTER IN THIS WORLD LIVING & GROWING UP IM CONFUSED, SAD & ANGRY OF THE SUPREME COURT RULING! ILL CONTINUE TO PRAY FOR ALL WOMAN RIGHTS.! MAY GOD BLESS YOU ALL🙏🏾❤️🤞🏾 -via Twitter @CJC9BOSS / June 25, 2022
Phoenix has called rivals to measure Jae Crowder’s value on the trade market, sources said, while the Suns have been linked once again to Eric Gordon. -via Bleacher Report / June 23, 2022
According to an NBA source familiar with the situation, the Miami Heat are willing to extend a fully guaranteed contract for the maximum-allowable three years to free-agent power forward P.J. Tucker. The Heat’s offer is built off the $8.4 million non-Bird salary-cap exception, which would put the team’s standing offer at $27 million over three years. -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / June 28, 2022
Sources insisted again Sunday night that it would be very surprising at this point if the anticipated Harden/Tucker/Morey reunion in Philly collapses. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 27, 2022
Numerous rival teams, meanwhile, say with even more conviction now than they did last week — when I first it reported on Wednesday — that they expect PJ Tucker to land in Philadelphia on a three-year, $30 million deal in free agency. If Pat Riley’s Heat can find a way now to re-sign Tucker, they will definitely surprise some people. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 26, 2022
Main Rumors, Free Agency, Trade, Jae Crowder, PJ Tucker, TJ Warren, Indiana Pacers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.