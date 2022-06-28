Marcus Smart: Every year my name is in trade talks, and I'm still here

Mark Murphy: Marcus Smart on all that trade talk: “Every year my name is in talks, and I’m still here. I’m still the longest tenured Celtic. So I take it as a compliment. It means you’re valued pretty high and if your name is talked about people want you. But I don’t pay much attention.”
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Marcus Smart on all that trade talk: “Every year my name is in talks, and I’m still here. I’m still the longest tenured Celtic. So I take it as a compliment. It means you’re valued pretty high and if your name is talked about people want you. But I don’t pay much attention.” – 7:12 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Marcus Smart: “We’ve had star point guards, and yet this so-called non-point guard is the only one that’s led them to the Finals. I think that right there says enough.”
A lot more here: bostonglobe.com/2022/06/28/spo… – 5:20 PM
Mark Murphy: Smart on C’s attracting free agents: “We got a bad rep in Boston for (FA’s). This year we opened a lot of eyes to how this team really is. It’s not everybody for themselves. Everybody is for each other, and I think maybe (FA’s think) I can give it a shot in Boston. We’ll see.” -via Twitter @Murf56 / June 28, 2022
“I think he’s a starter [in the NBA],” Carrawell, the Duke assistant coach, told The Post in a phone interview on Sunday about Trevor Keels. “It’s harder when you’re a second-round pick, but he’s only 18. If he stays with it, and gets an opportunity and improves, I compare him to Marcus Smart. -via New York Post / June 26, 2022
Ohm Youngmisuk: Asked about how the Celtics are loose today, Marcus Smart goes Jon Secada and says: “Just another day for us.” -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / June 15, 2022
