Mavericks resigned to losing Jalen Brunson to the Knicks?

Wrote Friday that the Knicks had amassed “major momentum” in their pursuit of Jalen Brunson after draft night. There is a growing resignation in Dallas, sources say, that the Knicks are indeed Brunson’s top choice and his inevitable destination. More: https://marcstein.substack.com/p/brunson-sweepstakes-just-got-real
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Fred Katz @FredKatz
If Jalen Brunson ends up with the Knicks, it’ll be fascinating to see how he fits into an offense with two top scorers, Barrett and Randle, who are best inside the arc, as well as possibly a rim-diving 5. Brunson is so effective in part bc of his rinkydink moves inside the arc. – 6:26 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
ESPN story on the Knicks emerging as the strong favorites to sign Mavs free agent guard Jalen Brunson: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:22 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Source: Mavericks expect Jalen Brunson will sign with New York Knicks in free agency dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:41 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
jalen brunson is really good and not an egregious overpay.
actual issue is the process by which the knicks get here—and that brunson is someone you prioritize when you already have The Guy, not when you don’t even have someone on your roster to be/grow into The Guy. – 5:40 PM
jalen brunson is really good and not an egregious overpay.
StatMuse @statmuse
Point guards to average 15+ PPG and 50+ FG% in 2022:
— Jrue Holiday
— Jalen Brunson pic.twitter.com/8mRZnN90lW – 5:38 PM
Point guards to average 15+ PPG and 50+ FG% in 2022:
— Jrue Holiday
StatMuse @statmuse
Jalen Brunson took off in the 2022 playoffs:
— 7th in total points
— 2-1 without Luka
— 2nd most OREB by a guard
— Outscored Booker and CP3 combined in a game 7
Jalen Brunson took off in the 2022 playoffs:
— 7th in total points
— 2-1 without Luka
— 2nd most OREB by a guard
— Outscored Booker and CP3 combined in a game 7
Trey Kerby @treykerby
If Jalen Brunson called his dad for Father’s Day, it’s gonna cost the Knicks a second round draft pick. – 5:00 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
as punishment for tampering with jalen brunson before the start of free agency, the knicks will be allowed by the nba to continue their run of aimless self-sabotage, league sources say – 4:55 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: A few Knicks notes, including NYK’s plans for Jericho Sims’ contract, TOR being among the teams interested in Nerlens Noel & opposing teams under impression NYK will be active beyond Jalen Brunson: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 4:53 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“It really does sound like his number is going north of $25 million a year”
@Jake Fischer tells @EvCoRadio & @Brian Geltzeiler why the #Mavericks have lost confidence since draft night that Jalen Brunson will return to Dallas #NewYorkForever #MFFL pic.twitter.com/MPVV8rCBW4 – 3:03 PM
“It really does sound like his number is going north of $25 million a year”
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Looked back at the recent history of players who dramatically increased their usage after changing teams in free agency to understand what might happen if Jalen Brunson and Deandre Ayton do so this summer: es.pn/3NsGLL6 (ESPN+) – 1:04 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: Knicks have optimism about landing Jalen Brunson; multiple teams have degree of interest in acquiring Alec Burks: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 12:32 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
We’re going live on @getcallin in 10 minutes with @BigWos.
Kyrie Irving, Jalen Brunson, Hawks, and more. Come make an account and ask us a question: callin.com/room/free-agen… – 7:21 PM
We’re going live on @getcallin in 10 minutes with @BigWos.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
NYK’s top option at guard remains Jalen Brunson & some w/BKN never saw NYK as a viable option for Kyrie Irving. Joe Tsai had fully supported BKN stance against offering Irving a max, as SNY reported. They held firm on that & Irving will opt-in, source said confirming The Athletic – 7:01 PM
More on this storyline
Tim Cato: I’ll add to the chorus: the Mavericks have had a belief for at least the past couple weeks, multiple sources tell me, that Jalen Brunson would sign with the Knicks. at this point, it’s seen as a certainty. -via Twitter @tim_cato / June 28, 2022
Chris Mannix: Part of the Knicks pitch to Jalen Brunson, I’m told, is the opportunity to be a full time point guard. In Dallas, Brunson can play with Luka. But Luka is the de facto point guard. In New York, Brunson would run the show. -via Twitter @SIChrisMannix / June 28, 2022
Tim MacMahon: At this point, it’s widely anticipated that Jalen Brunson will go to the Knicks on a four-year deal in excess of $100M. It remains to be seen how New York will clear the rest of the necessary cap space and whether the Mavs can work a sign-and-trade to recoup assets. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / June 28, 2022
