Miami willing to offer fully guaranteed three-year contract to PJ Tucker

According to an NBA source familiar with the situation, the Miami Heat are willing to extend a fully guaranteed contract for the maximum-allowable three years to free-agent power forward P.J. Tucker. The Heat’s offer is built off the $8.4 million non-Bird salary-cap exception, which would put the team’s standing offer at $27 million over three years.
Dan Favale @danfavale
pj tucker has signed with the sixers two days before free agency for money philly doesn’t currently have access to pic.twitter.com/1MQLIssdGN4:51 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
If Harden is opting in *and* PJ Tucker is getting 3/$30m, then There Will Be Trades. Period. – 4:45 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
If the reports are true and Miami loses PJ Tucker due to overpaying, I’ll just say that’s a major loss heading into next year
They can pivot to a potential Barnes trade or something of that nature, but personally value what he brings very high
Maybe means something bigger otw – 4:45 PM

Should the Heat lose out on Tucker, the team, according to an NBA source, is considering either a trade for former Heat power forward Jae Crowder, who is entering the final year of a contract that pays $10.2 million next season with the Phoenix Suns, or a possible free-agent move for Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren. -via Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel / June 28, 2022

