Nicolas Claxton back with Nets?

At 23 years old with an abundance of raw talent, any team would be glad to have Claxton as their center for the future. But one Eastern Conference general manager says that the Nets are prepared to match any offers that Nicolas Claxton may receive from other teams this summer . ‘He is not going to get more than a midlevel offer from a team like Charlotte or Chicago, and if that is the case, they’re comfortable matching it. He is restricted, they can match anything another team gives him. He is looking at something like three years, $35 million,’ one Eastern Conference general manager told Heavy’s own Sean Deveney. -via Heavy.com / May 22, 2022