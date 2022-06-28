Nicolas Claxton back with Nets?

Brian Windhorst: “The word is amongst executives… I talked to a couple executives today who believe that Nick Claxton that he’ll be back with the with the Nets, that’s been worked out. Or I shouldn’t say it’s been worked out: there’s an understanding.
Can confirm @Keith Smith on the Nets making qualifying offers to Nic Claxton and David Duke Jr. – 10:10 AM
Kyrie, @Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, Seth Curry — Nets need depth (Bruce Brown, Nic Claxton would help) but if healthy that’s a team that absolutely will contend for a title. – 7:36 PM
Keith Smith: The Brooklyn Nets have tendered a $2.2M qualifying offer to make Nicolas Claxton a restricted free agent on July 1, a league source tells @spotrac. The Nets have also tendered a Two-Way qualifying offer to make David Duke Jr. a restricted free agent on July 1. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / June 28, 2022
At 23 years old with an abundance of raw talent, any team would be glad to have Claxton as their center for the future. But one Eastern Conference general manager says that the Nets are prepared to match any offers that Nicolas Claxton may receive from other teams this summer. ‘He is not going to get more than a midlevel offer from a team like Charlotte or Chicago, and if that is the case, they’re comfortable matching it. He is restricted, they can match anything another team gives him. He is looking at something like three years, $35 million,’ one Eastern Conference general manager told Heavy’s own Sean Deveney. -via Heavy.com / May 22, 2022
“They are not sold on him as the big guy of the future but at that number, they’d keep him around, and know they can move him in a deal next summer if they have something better in mind. Trouble is, they’ve got a short window here so they can’t wait for him too long. But Sean (Marks) is a believer in development and they are not going to give up on him that fast.” -via Heavy.com / May 22, 2022
