Pacers not shopping Myles Turner

1075 The Fan: Is Myles Turner a piece to the puzzle for the Indiana Pacers? “We are not actively shopping Myles Turner”, said Pacers GM Chad Buchanan on Kevin & Query.
Sean Highkin @highkin
Whoever made that Dame/KD photoshop was smart enough not to give him #7 and have him go back to 35. Knowing that stuff is a key to a successful jersey swaps. I’ve seen Myles Turner in a Celtics jersey wearing #33 and that kills the intrigue to me. – 4:10 PM
The market for Pacers center Myles Turner is said to feature Minnesota, Toronto and Charlotte. New York has long registered interest in Turner as well, but the Knicks are only considered to be a serious Turner suitor if Mitchell Robinson departs in free agency. -via Bleacher Report / June 23, 2022
The Pacers are seriously discussing trades centered on Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner, sources said. The Wizards and Knicks are interested in Brogdon, armed with the Nos. 10 and 11 picks respectively, sources said. The Hornets have expressed interest in Turner, those sources said. -via The Athletic / June 20, 2022
Myles Turner, who’s been the subject of trade rumors yet again, would like to play with Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton, a league source told HoopsHype. Turner is intrigued by the chance to play with Haliburton, who would be the best passing point guard Turner’s had as a teammate. Turner would also have an opportunity for the larger role he’s wanted offensively with Domantas Sabonis now in Sacramento. Turner and Haliburton never got a chance to play together last season while Turner was out with a foot injury. -via HoopsHype / June 18, 2022
