Pistons decline team option on Frank Jackson, Luka Garza, Carsen Edwards

James Edwards III: Sources: The Pistons will not pick up the team options of Frank Jackson, Luka Garza and Carsen Edwards. Additionally, Detroit’s two two-way guys are Braxton Key and Buddy Boeheim, so Jamorko Pickett no longer holds one of those spots.
Sources: The Pistons will not pick up the team options of Frank Jackson, Luka Garza and Carsen Edwards.
Additionally, Detroit’s two two-way guys are Braxton Key and Buddy Boeheim, so Jamorko Pickett no longer holds one of those spots. – 5:28 PM
Today is the deadline for the following options for the Detroit Pistons:
Hamidou Diallo: $5.2M – Team Option (reportedly will be picked up)
Carsen Edwards: $1.8M – Team Option
Luka Garza: $1.6M – Team Option
Frank Jackson: $3.15M – Team Option (reportedly will be declined) – 7:17 AM
Some key items for Tuesday June 28
Team Options
Hamidou Diallo (DET): $5.2M
Frank Jackson (DET): $3.2M
Cory Joseph (DET): $5.2M
Luke Garza (DET): $1.6M
Trey Lyles (SAC): $2.6M
Contract guaranteed
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (WAS): $4.9M to $14M – 7:10 AM

Frank Jackson and Hamidou Diallo each have team options, both of which have to be decided on by Tuesday. Diallo has a $5.2 million team option and, per sources, the Pistons are expected to pick his up. As for Jackson, sources tell The Athletic the Pistons are not expected to pick up his $3.1 million option. If Detroit does, it could be to execute a trade. All in all, though, I don’t anticipate Jackson being on this team next season. Then there’s the decision to bring back Marvin Bagley III, who was acquired from the Kings around the trade deadline and is a restricted free agent. Every inclination that I’ve received is that the Pistons have every intention of bringing back Bagley, who has a $28 million cap hold. -via The Athletic / June 27, 2022
James Edwards III: Sources: The Pistons are likely to pick up Hamidou Diallo’s $5.2 million team option. Additionally, sources tell me and @Will Guillory that the Pistons are unlikely to pick up Frank Jackson’s $3.1 million team option. The club has until Tuesday to make official decisions. -via Twitter @JLEdwardsIII / June 26, 2022

