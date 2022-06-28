Russell Westbrook opts in

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook is planning to exercise his $47.1 million option to return to the franchise for the 2022-2023 season.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
So much to unpack with Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook and more. Looking forward to talk NBA free agency with
@GottliebShow on @FS1 & @FoxSportsRadio. Tune in at 10:15 am PT ihr.fm/2IBN81n – 12:00 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
My dude @Dan Woike has this news in @latimessports on: Russell Westbrook to exercise his option and remain a Laker for another season latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 11:57 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers: Russell Westbrook picks up $47 million player option
sportando.basketball/en/lakers-russ… – 11:20 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Sources confirmed that Russell Westbrook has opted-in to his contract with Lakers at $47 million. – 11:06 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Russell Westbrook planning to exercise his $47.1M option to return to the Lakers: es.pn/39W44zh – 11:02 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The mention of “star” in these Westbrook option reports is doing a lot of heavy lifting. – 10:58 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook is exercising his $47 million player option for the 2022-23 season, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 10:54 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook is planning to exercise his $47.1 million option to return to the franchise for the 2022-2023 season. – 10:54 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players to average 22+ PPG, 7+ RPG and 8+ APG in their career:
— Oscar Robertson
— Russell Westbrook
Russ has done it in 7 less MPG than Robertson. pic.twitter.com/oyNvPyilin – 10:50 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
The Clippers have the best 3-point field goal percentage over the last 2 seasons, which pairs well with John Wall.
Since 2017-18, Wall ranks 5th in assisted 3-pointers per game.
Only players ahead?
Ben Simmons
Russell Westbrook
Chris Paul
Luka Doncic – 9:17 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Fully expecting a Lakers starting lineup of Russell Westbrook, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the 2022 version of Devean George – 3:49 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Lakers/Nets phone call transcript
“What about Russ and top-1 protected 2027 and 2029 firsts for Kyrie?”
“No thanks, we don’t want Westbrook. We’re never gonna want Westbrook in any scenario. We’d do AD that’s it.”
(Silence.)
“What about Russ and 2 UNPROTECTED firsts in 2027?” – 3:22 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Kyrie wants to bail on KD after 44 games played together.
Harden bailed on KD after 1 1/2 years.
Draymond slandered KD and said they didn’t need him by year 2.
Westbrook played with KD for 8 seasons and was ride or die.
But Russ was the problem teammate. – 1:43 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
The Lakers recruitment of Kyrie is fascinating
Other teams have little interest in LAL’s trade packages – involving Westbrook, THT and Nunn – but there’s a clear play here
1) the Lakers show Kyrie they’re working on trades over the next few days
2) those trades don’t end up… – 1:34 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
If Kyrie somehow finds his way to the Lakers with Westbrook still on the roster their games should be eligible to win a Primetime Emmy. First time ever. Outstanding Drama series or Outstanding Comedy, doesn’t matter, either will do. – 1:13 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
The Nets listening to the league office explain to them that they’re going to accept a Kyrie for Westbrook trade. pic.twitter.com/qDpi2jQA0a – 12:41 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kevin Durant playoff win% with super star teammates:
78.6 — Steph Curry
75
70
65
60
57.3 — Russell Westbrook
46.2 — Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/6uB1gWHqok – 12:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sources: Kyrie Irving has requested and received permission from the Nets to find sign-and-trade offers from other teams. Kevin Durant still hasn’t spoken to Nets front office. Russell Westbrook to Brooklyn remains unlikely. More for @NYDNSports
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:08 AM
Westbrook’s agent Thad Foucher is planning to file the paperwork Tuesday, sources said. Westbrook has a Wednesday deadline on his option. Westbrook, an eight-time All-Star and 2017 NBA Most Valuable Player, enters the final season of his original five-year, $206 million contract. -via ESPN / June 28, 2022
Nets Daily: Woj on SportsCenter says the Laker offer in a sign-and-trade is centered on Russell Westbrook and the Nets are not interested. -via Twitter @NetsDaily / June 27, 2022
Interest in Wall from the Clippers and Heat, if he can finally make his way onto the open market, has been mentioned for months. I’ve likewise been advised that the Lakers — resistant as they remain to trading Russell Westbrook to Houston for Wall by attaching draft capital as a sweetener for the Rockets — would consider Wall as a candidate for the roster if he is suddenly available via the buyout market. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 26, 2022
