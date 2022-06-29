Atlanta Hawks not done dealing, John Collins trade could be next

Talkin’ NBA: Woj says the Atlanta Hawks are “not done dealing yet” Says John Collins may still be on the move.
Source: Twitter @_Talkin_NBA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Woj, on Sportscenter:
“But Atlanta, listen, they’re not done dealing yet. They still have been engaged on John Collins. Fundamentally, there are going to be some more changes in Atlanta, but they’re pretty excited about the idea of Dejounte Murray joining Trae Young.” – 6:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
How far can this team go?
Trae Young
Dejounte Murray
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela pic.twitter.com/6rYTIoATEL – 5:26 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New #Celtics mailbag features John Collins trade talk, a creative way to use the TPE and much more masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 10:18 AM
Outside of San Antonio, there doesn’t appear to be any serious active trade conversation surrounding Collins. Sacramento, Portland, Boston and Brooklyn all registered some level of interest in Collins around the draft, but none of those teams appear far along with Atlanta on Collins deals at this juncture. -via Bleacher Report / June 29, 2022
Jake Fischer: The latest I’ve heard from multiple people now is that, yes, John Collins is no longer being discussed, from from my understanding. And I do know from talking to people from various angles of this situation that Danilo Gallinari and how much money is in his partial guarantee is definitely being discussed on a general basis. -via Spotify / June 28, 2022
Zach Klein: In talking with multiple sources around the NBA, many believe Hawks on verge of trading for San Antonio’s All-Star guard Dejounte Murray – However, it’s looking like John Collins is not part of deal. Would be Gallo & multiple 1st round picks. Spurs prepping for future & ’23 draft -via Twitter / June 27, 2022
