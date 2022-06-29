Blazers make Anfernee Simons a restricted free agent

JD Shaw: The Blazers have officially extended a qualifying offer to guard Anfernee Simons, making him a restricted free agent.
Source: Twitter @JShawNBA
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Trail Blazers have extended a qualifying offer to Anfernee Simons. That makes him a restricted free agent. – 3:25 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Portland Trail Blazers announced that they extended a qualifying offer to Anfernee Simons to make him a restricted free agent. – 3:22 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
This was a formality but the Blazers just announced they extended the qualifying offer to Anfernee Simons.
Expect his new deal to get done quickly, as I wrote along with other free agency thoughts for @RoseGardenReprt subscribers yesterday: rosegardenreport.beehiiv.com/p/free-agency-… – 3:19 PM
This was a formality but the Blazers just announced they extended the qualifying offer to Anfernee Simons.
Casey Holdahl @CHold
And in a surprise to absolutely no one, the @Portland Trail Blazers announce that they have extended the qualifying offer to @Anfernee Simons – 3:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Anfernee Simons as a starter in 2022:
22.0 PPG
5.5 APG
45/42/87%
1 of 2 players that shot over 40% on 7.5 3PA. pic.twitter.com/buItoPXzwO – 1:31 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The New York Knicks have had exploratory discussions on trading center Nerlens Noel to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Plus, NBA executives share their free agency projections for Anfernee Simons, Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II. More on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:34 AM
Sources: The New York Knicks have had exploratory discussions on trading center Nerlens Noel to the Los Angeles Clippers.
More on this storyline
Four NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe Anfernee Simons could command a four-year, $80-plus million deal in free agency with additional incentive clauses to increase his salary. -via HoopsHype / June 28, 2022
Similar pessimism has been conveyed to me about Portland’s Jusuf Nurkić and restricted free agent Anfernee Simons. Both are widely expected by rival teams to land new deals with the Trail Blazers after free agency opens. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 28, 2022
