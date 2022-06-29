Blazers to offer Damian Lillard a two-year extension over $100 million

Having landed Lillard’s one-time Team USA running mate Jerami Grant from Detroit before the NBA draft, Portland is now expected to offer the All-NBA guard a two-year contract extension that will exceed over $100 million, sources told B/R.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Need something positive to read? Here’s Jaden Hardy’s full first interview as a Mav.
He loves to study Luka, Beal, Damian Lillard and Harden’s games.
His sister already lives in Richardson.
His favorite cereal is Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
And more: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:29 PM
Need something positive to read? Here’s Jaden Hardy’s full first interview as a Mav.
He loves to study Luka, Beal, Damian Lillard and Harden’s games.
His sister already lives in Richardson.
His favorite cereal is Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
And more: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:29 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2012, the NBA Draft was held in Newark, N.J. The top three picks:
1. Anthony Davis, NOH
2. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, CHA
3. Bradley Beal, WAS
Other notables:
6. Damian Lillard, POR
9. Andre Drummond, DET
35. Draymond Green, GSW
39. Khris Middleton, DET pic.twitter.com/o11glsFvtu – 2:31 PM
📅 On this day in 2012, the NBA Draft was held in Newark, N.J. The top three picks:
1. Anthony Davis, NOH
2. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, CHA
3. Bradley Beal, WAS
Other notables:
6. Damian Lillard, POR
9. Andre Drummond, DET
35. Draymond Green, GSW
39. Khris Middleton, DET pic.twitter.com/o11glsFvtu – 2:31 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The 2012 draft was 10 years ago today. Here are the leaders so far:
PPG — Damian Lillard
RPG — Andre Drummond
APG — Damian Lillard
FG% — Miles Plumlee
3P% — Khris Middleton
If there was a redraft, who would be in the top 5? pic.twitter.com/189YmCtKZR – 12:04 PM
The 2012 draft was 10 years ago today. Here are the leaders so far:
PPG — Damian Lillard
RPG — Andre Drummond
APG — Damian Lillard
FG% — Miles Plumlee
3P% — Khris Middleton
If there was a redraft, who would be in the top 5? pic.twitter.com/189YmCtKZR – 12:04 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Under no circumstances should the Blazers consider “the future,” if Durant is on the table. Mortgage the future in a nanosecond to pair Durant with Lillard and create a legit 3-year title window. In 2025, start creating a new future.
Blazers been chasing the future since 1977. – 7:39 PM
Under no circumstances should the Blazers consider “the future,” if Durant is on the table. Mortgage the future in a nanosecond to pair Durant with Lillard and create a legit 3-year title window. In 2025, start creating a new future.
Blazers been chasing the future since 1977. – 7:39 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Sunday column free to all on @RoseGardenReprt, on yesterday’s Dame/KD jersey-swap fun. Plus, some thoughts on the first week of this new venture. rosegardenreport.beehiiv.com/p/sunday-thoug…
Subscribe: rosegardenreport.beehiiv.com/upgrade – 2:35 PM
Sunday column free to all on @RoseGardenReprt, on yesterday’s Dame/KD jersey-swap fun. Plus, some thoughts on the first week of this new venture. rosegardenreport.beehiiv.com/p/sunday-thoug…
Subscribe: rosegardenreport.beehiiv.com/upgrade – 2:35 PM
More on this storyline
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.