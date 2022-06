Blazers to offer Damian Lillard a two-year extension over $100 million

Sunday column free to all on @RoseGardenReprt , on yesterday’s Dame/KD jersey-swap fun. Plus, some thoughts on the first week of this new venture. rosegardenreport.beehiiv.com/p/sunday-thoug… Subscribe: rosegardenreport.beehiiv.com/upgrade

Under no circumstances should the Blazers consider “the future,” if Durant is on the table. Mortgage the future in a nanosecond to pair Durant with Lillard and create a legit 3-year title window. In 2025, start creating a new future.Blazers been chasing the future since 1977. – 7:39 PM

The 2012 draft was 10 years ago today. Here are the leaders so far:PPG — Damian LillardRPG — Andre DrummondAPG — Damian LillardFG% — Miles Plumlee3P% — Khris MiddletonIf there was a redraft, who would be in the top 5? pic.twitter.com/189YmCtKZR

📅 On this day in 2012, the NBA Draft was held in Newark, N.J. The top three picks:1. Anthony Davis, NOH2. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, CHA3. Bradley Beal, WASOther notables:6. Damian Lillard, POR9. Andre Drummond, DET35. Draymond Green, GSW39. Khris Middleton, DET pic.twitter.com/o11glsFvtu

Need something positive to read? Here’s Jaden Hardy’s full first interview as a Mav.He loves to study Luka, Beal, Damian Lillard and Harden’s games.His sister already lives in Richardson.His favorite cereal is Cinnamon Toast Crunch.And more: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…

