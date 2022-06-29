Bobby Portis informs Bucks he'll decline option and become free agent

June 29, 2022

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

StatMuse @statmuse
Bobby Portis in 2022:
14.6 PPG
9.1 RPG
48/39/75%
He led the Bucks in offensive rebounds. pic.twitter.com/XinsEdqPyI5:04 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Bucks forward Bobby Portis declines $4.6M player option
sportando.basketball/en/bucks-forwa…4:55 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Bucks F Bobby Portis has declined his $4.6M option and will become a free agent, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/mkoQ8TIh3Z4:51 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Milwaukee Bucks F Bobby Portis has informed the team that he’ll decline his $4.6M option and become a free agent, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @Priority Sports tells ESPN. – 4:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Remaining options:
B. Beal WAS- PO
O. Brissett IND- TO
K. Edwards BKN- TO
W. Gabriel LAL- TO
S. Johnson LAL- TO
J. Harden PHI- PO
S. Hauser BOS- TO
P. Mills BKN- PO
J. Morgan BOS- TO
M. Muscala OKC- TO
J. Nowell MIN- TO
B. Portis MIL- PO
N. Reid MIN- TO
I. Roby OKC- TO – 6:19 PM
Bobby Portis @BPortistime
Thank you God 🙏🏿 – 6:04 PM

