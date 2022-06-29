Dallas, Miami and Philadelphia all looked into Kyrie Irving sign-and-trade scenarios

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the three other teams that had significant interest in a potential trade for the enigmatic Nets superstar were the Dallas Mavericks, the Miami Heat, and the Philadelphia 76ers: “There were a couple of other teams that were poking around at him in opt-in-and-trade scenarios: Dallas, Miami, Philadelphia,” Shams said on the Pat McAfee Show, via ClutchPoints on Twitter. “But at the end of the day, he made a move where he said, ‘I’m gonna commit. I’m gonna go back to Brooklyn, I’m gonna opt-in.”
Bill Simmons
Danny Leroux
I wrote a Q+A for @The Athletic on Kyrie Irving’s decision to opt in. Whether he can still agree to an extension, whether the Nets can still trade him, Brooklyn’s books now and moving forward, and much more theathletic.com/3387211/2022/0… – 8:19 PM
I wrote a Q+A for @The Athletic on Kyrie Irving’s decision to opt in. Whether he can still agree to an extension, whether the Nets can still trade him, Brooklyn’s books now and moving forward, and much more theathletic.com/3387211/2022/0… – 8:19 PM
Kurt Helin
Didn’t expect people angry at/surprised with Kyrie’s decision. This was always and obviously a negotiation tactic and the only thing that gave it real leverage was he is unpredictable.
Irving as a free agent next summer will be interesting. Expect him at his best this season. – 11:38 AM
Didn’t expect people angry at/surprised with Kyrie’s decision. This was always and obviously a negotiation tactic and the only thing that gave it real leverage was he is unpredictable.
Irving as a free agent next summer will be interesting. Expect him at his best this season. – 11:38 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“Trust me, Kyrie had tons of opt-in-and-trade options available to him. Twenty-nine of them, actually. For reals.” – 11:22 AM
“Trust me, Kyrie had tons of opt-in-and-trade options available to him. Twenty-nine of them, actually. For reals.” – 11:22 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Yea, if the Lakers were focused on the prayer that Kyrie was going to take the mid-level so they wouldn’t have to use picks to dump Russ, they’re really dug in on not trading Russ. What a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/WSFgOmWHxR – 11:19 AM
Yea, if the Lakers were focused on the prayer that Kyrie was going to take the mid-level so they wouldn’t have to use picks to dump Russ, they’re really dug in on not trading Russ. What a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/WSFgOmWHxR – 11:19 AM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
I love how the word “fulfill” is being used to describe Kyrie’s decision – 11:11 AM
I love how the word “fulfill” is being used to describe Kyrie’s decision – 11:11 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Very interesting detail here on the Kyrie Irving negotiations from @Shams Charania: Irving offered to take a short-term extension but he wanted a player option and the Nets declined. Brooklyn had made several incentives-based contract offers. More here theathletic.com/3387111/2022/0… – 11:10 AM
Very interesting detail here on the Kyrie Irving negotiations from @Shams Charania: Irving offered to take a short-term extension but he wanted a player option and the Nets declined. Brooklyn had made several incentives-based contract offers. More here theathletic.com/3387111/2022/0… – 11:10 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Inside Kyrie Irving’s opt-in commitment for next season and the future in Brooklyn – at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3387111/2022/0… – 10:48 AM
Inside Kyrie Irving’s opt-in commitment for next season and the future in Brooklyn – at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3387111/2022/0… – 10:48 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
The vitriol being thrown at Kyrie Irving is uncalled for. And the #Nets could still trade him. He remains 90-1 to be MVP. More on this later. – 8:54 AM
The vitriol being thrown at Kyrie Irving is uncalled for. And the #Nets could still trade him. He remains 90-1 to be MVP. More on this later. – 8:54 AM
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
It HAS to be a massive blow to the ego of @Kyrie Irving that no team other than the massively dysfunctional lakers wanted him. Still a great player, but just not worth the hassle – 8:49 AM
It HAS to be a massive blow to the ego of @Kyrie Irving that no team other than the massively dysfunctional lakers wanted him. Still a great player, but just not worth the hassle – 8:49 AM
According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, there are still some “high-ranking people” in the league who believe that Irving landing with Los Angeles could still happen. “I know that there are people in the league, and we’re not talking about ancillary people, we’re talking about high-ranking people, who believe that this is not done,” Windhorst said. “I don’t know. Let me just say this about the Lakers. He obviously was very interested in joining the Lakers. The Lakers were very interested in having him.” -via Jason Simpson @ Lakers Daily / June 29, 2022
Though Irving and Durant are both under contract — Irving for the upcoming season at $36.5 million, Durant starting a four-year extension — there’s a looming question: Are they unhappy? Because Brooklyn learned the hard way what Boston already knew: An unhappy Irving is a dangerous Irving. “I feel bad for those guys there, that they have to deal with him,” one league source told The Post. -via FOXSports.com / June 29, 2022
From the moment Irving arrived, Brooklyn had acquiesced to every prior demand, from signing DeAndre Jordan to his personal leave to tabling a four-year, $181 million max deal until he refused to get vaccinated. And after telling Irving he couldn’t be a part-time player, they even capitulated on that. “I’m not sure I would’ve handled it that way,” another league source told The Post. “They basically told him they don’t trust him. Which I get: He’s untrustworthy. But telling him he can’t be a part-time player is going to [anger him]. I wouldn’t sign everybody he wants, but I’d just [praise him] in public. He needs that.” -via FOXSports.com / June 29, 2022
