Goran Dragic close to deal with Mavericks?

The reigning European champions had no problem dominating the game from the second quarter onwards, making a statement against an opponent with many offensive issues. In the end, Slovenia won 90-71 ((27-23, 26-14, 24-11, 13-23). Luka Doncic was the winner’s first scorer with 12 points (4/12 FG), plus 7 rebounds and 5 assists, while Goran Dragic added 11 (3/5 FG, 4/4 FT, 4 AST). Italy played with many new faces and were competitive only for ten minutes. -via BasketNews / June 25, 2022