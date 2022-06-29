Goran Dragic close to deal with Mavericks?

Sources close to the process say Brunson’s exit would also increase the likelihood that Dallas tries to sign Goran Dragic, Doncic’s Slovenian teammate, in free agency.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The SGs with the best Defensive EPM, according to Dunks and Threes:
1. GP2, +3.6
2. Derrick White, +2.9
3. Dillon Brooks, +2.5
4. Rubio, +2.3
5. Melton, +2.1
6. Hamidou Diallo, +2.0
7. Herb, +1.9
8. Dragic, +1.8 (?)
9. Batum, +1.5
10. Jimmy, +1.3
dunksandthrees.com/epm – 5:49 PM
The SGs with the best Defensive EPM, according to Dunks and Threes:
1. GP2, +3.6
2. Derrick White, +2.9
3. Dillon Brooks, +2.5
4. Rubio, +2.3
5. Melton, +2.1
6. Hamidou Diallo, +2.0
7. Herb, +1.9
8. Dragic, +1.8 (?)
9. Batum, +1.5
10. Jimmy, +1.3
dunksandthrees.com/epm – 5:49 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2008, the NBA Draft was held in New York, N.Y. The top five picks:
1. Derrick Rose, CHI
2. Michael Beasley, MIA
3. O.J. Mayo, MIN
4. Russell Westbrook, SEA
5. Kevin Love, MEM
Other notables:
10. Brook Lopez, NJN
35. DeAndre Jordan, LAC
45. Goran Dragic, SAS pic.twitter.com/l58nJsf3pn – 3:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2008, the NBA Draft was held in New York, N.Y. The top five picks:
1. Derrick Rose, CHI
2. Michael Beasley, MIA
3. O.J. Mayo, MIN
4. Russell Westbrook, SEA
5. Kevin Love, MEM
Other notables:
10. Brook Lopez, NJN
35. DeAndre Jordan, LAC
45. Goran Dragic, SAS pic.twitter.com/l58nJsf3pn – 3:01 PM
More on this storyline
Matej Sportinfo: Luka and Goran were asked about the possibility of them playing together in Dallas next season. Luka: “I would like to answer that, but I think it’s a 100.000 penalty if I did. You should ask the GM about that.” Goran: “We can’t talk about it till july 1st.” -via Twitter / June 28, 2022
The reigning European champions had no problem dominating the game from the second quarter onwards, making a statement against an opponent with many offensive issues. In the end, Slovenia won 90-71 ((27-23, 26-14, 24-11, 13-23). Luka Doncic was the winner’s first scorer with 12 points (4/12 FG), plus 7 rebounds and 5 assists, while Goran Dragic added 11 (3/5 FG, 4/4 FT, 4 AST). Italy played with many new faces and were competitive only for ten minutes. -via BasketNews / June 25, 2022
Marc Stein: As the leaguewide focus rapidly shifts to next week’s draft and the June 30 start of free agency, sources say Dallas — while prioritizing its need for more wing help — does intend to explore the possibility of signing Goran Dragic this summer. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / June 17, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.