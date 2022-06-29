Gregg Popovich 'completely on board' with coaching young team next year

Mike Finger: Can report that Gregg Popovich gave his official blessing to the Murray trade and — while nothing is guaranteed, obviously — he’s completely on board with coaching a bunch of kids next season. As a team source just told me, he’s excited, “like he’s back at Pomona-Pitzer.”
Source: Twitter @mikefinger
Source: Twitter @mikefinger
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Cuando Sam Presti ve como su mentor Gregg Popovich y @San Antonio Spurs imitan a @Oklahoma City Thunder y comienzan a coleccionar selecciones de primera vuelta….. pic.twitter.com/fFathBp89m – 6:47 PM
Cuando Sam Presti ve como su mentor Gregg Popovich y @San Antonio Spurs imitan a @Oklahoma City Thunder y comienzan a coleccionar selecciones de primera vuelta….. pic.twitter.com/fFathBp89m – 6:47 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Can report that Gregg Popovich gave his official blessing to the Murray trade and — while nothing is guaranteed, obviously — he’s completely on board with coaching a bunch of kids next season.
As a team source just told me, he’s excited, “like he’s back at Pomona-Pitzer.” – 6:03 PM
Can report that Gregg Popovich gave his official blessing to the Murray trade and — while nothing is guaranteed, obviously — he’s completely on board with coaching a bunch of kids next season.
As a team source just told me, he’s excited, “like he’s back at Pomona-Pitzer.” – 6:03 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Maybe it’s actually the poetic bookend for Gregg Popovich in San Antonio: A season of struggle — and Duncan-esque dreams of Victor Wembanyama — reminiscent of the Spurs’ 20-62 campaign in 1996-97 … when Pop took over 18 games in.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:50 PM
Maybe it’s actually the poetic bookend for Gregg Popovich in San Antonio: A season of struggle — and Duncan-esque dreams of Victor Wembanyama — reminiscent of the Spurs’ 20-62 campaign in 1996-97 … when Pop took over 18 games in.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:50 PM
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
I, for one, will find it entertaining to watch Gregg Popovich coach a bunch of 19-year-olds next season – 5:27 PM
I, for one, will find it entertaining to watch Gregg Popovich coach a bunch of 19-year-olds next season – 5:27 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
I don’t think Will Hardy is a huge departure from Quin Snyder.
Academic background, favored academia at times over playing career, Gregg Popovich/Spurs background.
(H/T Boston Globe) pic.twitter.com/8PEj78LAGB – 4:53 PM
I don’t think Will Hardy is a huge departure from Quin Snyder.
Academic background, favored academia at times over playing career, Gregg Popovich/Spurs background.
(H/T Boston Globe) pic.twitter.com/8PEj78LAGB – 4:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
28% of current head coaches worked or played under Gregg Popovich in San Antonio:
Ime Udoka
Mike Budenholzer
Monty Williams
Steve Kerr
Taylor Jenkins
Doc Rivers
Mike Brown
Will Hardy
Absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/HyXkSEMJqs – 3:50 PM
28% of current head coaches worked or played under Gregg Popovich in San Antonio:
Ime Udoka
Mike Budenholzer
Monty Williams
Steve Kerr
Taylor Jenkins
Doc Rivers
Mike Brown
Will Hardy
Absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/HyXkSEMJqs – 3:50 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Hardy, like Quin Snyder, has roots with San Antonio and Gregg Popovich. He will be the youngest active head coach in the league. He separated himself in the interview process, which was long and thorough on Utah’s part – 3:18 PM
Hardy, like Quin Snyder, has roots with San Antonio and Gregg Popovich. He will be the youngest active head coach in the league. He separated himself in the interview process, which was long and thorough on Utah’s part – 3:18 PM
More on this storyline
The Heat also could have interest in Danilo Gallinari if he receives a buyout from San Antonio after being traded from Atlanta – with three-first round picks – in exchange for Dejounte Murray. -via Miami Herald / June 29, 2022
Trae Young: This 💩 just got real Let’s get busy my Brotha😤 @Dejounte Murray pic.twitter.com/D9DBBvtGml -via Twitter @TheTraeYoung / June 29, 2022
Zach Lowe: The 2025 and 2027 first-rounders are unprotected ATL first-round picks, per league source. -via Twitter @ZachLowe_NBA / June 29, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.