Gregg Popovich 'completely on board' with coaching young team next year

Hardy, like Quin Snyder, has roots with San Antonio and Gregg Popovich. He will be the youngest active head coach in the league. He separated himself in the interview process, which was long and thorough on Utah’s part – 3:18 PM

I, for one, will find it entertaining to watch Gregg Popovich coach a bunch of 19-year-olds next season – 5:27 PM

Maybe it’s actually the poetic bookend for Gregg Popovich in San Antonio: A season of struggle — and Duncan-esque dreams of Victor Wembanyama — reminiscent of the Spurs’ 20-62 campaign in 1996-97 … when Pop took over 18 games in.More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com

Can report that Gregg Popovich gave his official blessing to the Murray trade and — while nothing is guaranteed, obviously — he’s completely on board with coaching a bunch of kids next season.As a team source just told me, he’s excited, “like he’s back at Pomona-Pitzer.” – 6:03 PM

