Heat interested in Danilo Gallinari

Boston appears focused on high-scoring, small-ball forwards for the Celtics’ mid-level. They have been linked to Danillo Gallinari and T.J. Warren, among others. Gallinari is also expected to draw interest from Miami should it lose P.J. Tucker.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Danilo Gallinari @gallinari8888
🎙️🏀 Sono passato al BSMT di Gazzoli e oltre a parlare di basket ci siamo detti tante altre cose super interessanti.
Per esempio, sapevi cosa mi è successo in Cina la prima volta che ci ho messo piede? Guarda l’intervista e scopri questa e altre curiosità 👉🏻 pic.twitter.com/20IAc0f08N – 7:00 AM
🎙️🏀 Sono passato al BSMT di Gazzoli e oltre a parlare di basket ci siamo detti tante altre cose super interessanti.
Per esempio, sapevi cosa mi è successo in Cina la prima volta che ci ho messo piede? Guarda l’intervista e scopri questa e altre curiosità 👉🏻 pic.twitter.com/20IAc0f08N – 7:00 AM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
The decision on Danilo Gallinari’s guarantee is tomorrow for the Hawks, but player/team can agree to push it back. Danilo has $5 mil guaranteed – the Hawks may need to guarantee more to match in trade (say it was Dejounte Murray, Gallo would need $11.6m* locked in) *ATL under tax – 4:04 PM
The decision on Danilo Gallinari’s guarantee is tomorrow for the Hawks, but player/team can agree to push it back. Danilo has $5 mil guaranteed – the Hawks may need to guarantee more to match in trade (say it was Dejounte Murray, Gallo would need $11.6m* locked in) *ATL under tax – 4:04 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
REPORT: Hawks and Spurs on the verge of exchanging Danilo Gallinari and picks for Dejounte Murray #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:01 PM
REPORT: Hawks and Spurs on the verge of exchanging Danilo Gallinari and picks for Dejounte Murray #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:01 PM
More on this storyline
Keith Smith: Danilo Gallinari’s contract will become fully guaranteed at $21.45M if he’s not waived today. Gallinari is already partially guaranteed at $5M for next season. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / June 29, 2022
Jake Fischer: The latest I’ve heard from multiple people now is that, yes, John Collins is no longer being discussed, from from my understanding. And I do know from talking to people from various angles of this situation that Danilo Gallinari and how much money is in his partial guarantee is definitely being discussed on a general basis. -via Spotify / June 28, 2022
Zach Klein: In talking with multiple sources around the NBA, many believe Hawks on verge of trading for San Antonio’s All-Star guard Dejounte Murray – However, it’s looking like John Collins is not part of deal. Would be Gallo & multiple 1st round picks. Spurs prepping for future & ’23 draft -via Twitter / June 27, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.