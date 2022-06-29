Heat would be interested in Bradley Beal if he requests trade to Miami

Wizards All Star guard Bradley Beal declined his $36.4 million player option but has not requested a sign-and-trade to another team. The Heat would have interest in Beal if he asked to be traded to Miami. But as of Wednesday, he had not.
Source: Miami Herald
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
I wonder if the Wizards will even use the full MLE (or 15th roster spot) because if Bradley Beal re-signs for the max, they may not be able to stay under the $150.3M luxury tax with two minimum contracts barring further moves. – 8:11 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Heat reportedly gets meeting with Jalen Brunson. Plus Heat-related updates on P.J. Tucker, Beal, free agent power forwards, more, with free agent floodgates sent to open in less than 24 hours: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 6:46 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Harden says good-bye to Philly (but will be right back to say hello to Philly). Dejounte to Atlanta. Bradley Beal is a free man, for now. And the fun hasn’t even started yet. Free agency eve, y’all.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bradly Beal opted out and it was immediately blown off the page by like three other stories. – 5:39 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA free agency: Bradley Beal declines $36.4M option, but likely to stay with Wizards on max deal, per report
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Bradley Beal decline $36.4M player option, becomes free agent
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Bradley Beal becomes a free agent #NBA
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
3x All-Star Bradley Beal declined his $36.4M option and has become an unrestricted free agent, sources confirm. @Adrian Wojnarowski first.
Beal, who turned 29 yesterday, will become a free agent for the first time in his career. – 4:32 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Bradley Beal on all time Wizards lists:
— 2nd in PTS
— 1st in 3P
— 2nd most PPG in a season
— 4th in AST and STL
— 2nd in 30 point games
StatMuse @statmuse
Active players that have been with the same team for 10+ years:
Udonis Haslem
Steph Curry
Draymond Green
Klay Thompson
Damian Lillard
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Bradley Beal Next Team IF not Wizards
Boston Celtics
+300
If Bradley Beal doesn’t re-sign with Wizards, BetOnline.ag has him a 3-1 shot to go to the Celtics and a 4-1 shot to go to … @Portland Trail Blazers.
I’m betting against that happening.
#RipCity
Miami Heat
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
With the increase in 2022-23 NBA salary cap, the Wizards can offer Bradley Beal $251 million (up from $248M) over five years💰 – 2:19 PM
Bradley Beal @RealDealBeal23
Only the best for King and Nala, which is why I feed them Purina @proplan Sport for optimal nutrition and performance.
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards still need to add more PG depth (MLE?), but it was an important trade to rebalance
Monte Morris / ?
Bradley Beal / Corey Kispert / Johnny Davis
Will Barton / Deni Avdija
Kyle Kuzma / Rui Hachimura / Isaiah Todd
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Interesting trade between DEN & WAS. KCP is better (and more available) than Barton WAS knew, ultimately that Beal is not a PG. Morris most certainly is, and since he never turns over the ball, will allow his offense to maximize its opportunities. – 10:47 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Tommy Sheppard pushed the button again. Monte Morris can solve the main issue at PG position and Barton is able to scoring from distance. At the same time the Wizards did improvements and shows to Bradley Beal the direction they want to go. #Wizards
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Nuggets get a veteran 3 and D in KCP and a well-seasoned (!) backup point in Smith, while Washington addresses its massive starting PG hole w/Morris, who just turned 27, and who Wes Unseld, Jr., knows well from their time in Denver. Barton is a solid backup for Bradley Beal. – 10:24 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Need something positive to read? Here’s Jaden Hardy’s full first interview as a Mav.
He loves to study Luka, Beal, Damian Lillard and Harden’s games.
His sister already lives in Richardson.
His favorite cereal is Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
