James Harden opts out and to take pay cut to help 76ers bolster their roster

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has decided to opt out of his $47.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season in order to return to the franchise on a free-agent contract that gives the team financial flexibility to bolster the roster, sources tell The Athletic.
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
P.J. Tucker heads to market; Jalen Brunson, James Harden add free-agency twists for Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Heat also should be set with Strus, Vincent and Yurtseven at midnight. – 6:56 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden opted out today and is going to take less money in 2022-23. Probably a good bit less.
The result? The Sixers, whose depth hurt them last season, will likely get to take bigger swings on two free-agent wings without touching their rotation: theathletic.com/3391287/2022/0… – 6:55 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets sold Patty Mills as a culture-driver last season. Tough to see him go. He posted a career-high 11.4 PPG last season but was worn down by the minutes played in the absence of Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Great get by @Brian Lewis – 6:01 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
ICYMI @BleacherReport from May 6 – Here’s What James Harden and Sixers Should Do This Offseason – mapped this current path out as the better path, defer tax, re-route some of that into Harden long term bleacherreport.com/articles/10035… – 5:57 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Harden says good-bye to Philly (but will be right back to say hello to Philly). Dejounte to Atlanta. Bradley Beal is a free man, for now. And the fun hasn’t even started yet. Free agency eve, y’all.
apnews.com/article/los-an… – 5:44 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
James Harden contract: 76ers star declines $47.3M option for 2022-23, reportedly will sign new deal with team
cbssports.com/nba/news/james… – 5:30 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Darryl Morey is a creature of habit. He’s wanted PJ TucKer in a Sixers uniform for years and will try to do so again this off-season. Eric Gordon is another player he’s monitoring.
James Harden opting out creates some cap flexibility. But they are still looking to create more. – 5:28 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Players to average 20 points and 8 assists this past season:
Luka Doncic
Darius Garland
James Harden
Trae Young
Dejounte Murray
Young and Murray are now teammates.
Murray also led the league in total steals. – 5:25 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #NBA story: James Harden opts out of $47.4 million salary for 2022-23. Plan apparently is for him to sign for less to allow #Sixers to add more talent to roster: https://t.co/7KEqSe946s #76ers pic.twitter.com/8DvUGJCOM9 – 5:23 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
76ers star James Harden opts out of his $47.4M player option
sportando.basketball/en/76ers-star-… – 5:22 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
James Harden, after Philly’s Game 6 loss to Miami in May, on what his future contract situation would look like: “I’ll be here,” Harden said. “Whatever allows us to continue to grow and get better and do the things necessary to win and compete at a high level.” – 5:17 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
James Harden declining player option on 76ers contract nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/29/jam… – 5:16 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers’ James Harden opts out of deal, forgoes $47 million payday for free agency. This opens the door to sign PJ Tucker in free agency inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:14 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
I had a $46.6 million BORD$ valuation for 2022-23 on James Harden — not much different from the $47.4 million he opted out of — but the out years on a longer deal could get tricky
theathletic.com/3351204/2022/0… – 5:14 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Your quick newser on James Harden opting out of his deal and the flexibility it provides the franchise #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/29/jam… via @SixersWire – 5:13 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
James Harden asked out of BKN, underperformed, and is open to taking less money to help his team.
He was criticized for quitting on BKN, while Kyrie Irving selfishly missed more than half of the season due to personal decisions and then tried to force the Nets into a max deal. – 5:13 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden is declining his player option for 2022-23, source confirms.
Harden after Game 6 loss to MIA on his option: “I’ll be here, yeah. Whatever allows this team to continue to grow and get better — and do the things necessary to win and compete at the highest level.” – 5:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
James Harden with the Sixers:
21.0 PPG
7.1 RPG
10.5 APG
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden has declined his $47.3 million option, a league source has confirmed. He intends to remain a Sixers#. #makingroomforpjtuckerflow? – 5:09 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
76ers‘ 10-time All-Star James Harden decides to opt out of $47.4 million deal for 2022-23, provide flexibility to the franchise as he fully focuses on title run.
@TheAthletic story: theathletic.com/news/james-har… – 5:08 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
James Harden declined his $47 million player option, making him an unrestricted free agent, the expectation being he will agree to a new deal to stay in Philly. What that means for the Sixers and Harden this summer and moving into the future phillyvoice.com/james-harden-o… – 5:08 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
James Harden is declining his $47.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season, per @Shams Charania. As expected, Harden plans to return to the team on a new deal #Sixers – 5:06 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: 76ers star James Harden has declined his $47.3M option and become a free agent. He keeps real the possibility of negotiating a new deal that would deliver the Sixers roster-building flexibility in free agency – including use of the full $10.5M exception. – 5:05 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
James Harden is opting out of the final year of his contract, a source confirmed to @thephillyvoice – 5:05 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is declining his $47.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season and intends to return on a contract in free agency that gives the team financial flexibility to bolster the roster, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 5:05 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: James Harden is reportedly on verge of opting out of his $47.4 million option to give the #Sixers space to sign at least one impact player: https://t.co/o9sKKidGnH #76ers pic.twitter.com/5zU4azs7bJ – 3:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Either the 76ers are pulling off some serious cap wizardry or Kyrie Irving distracted us from the fact that James Harden is actually the one taking a $30M pay cut. – 3:38 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
What would James Harden opting-out mean to the 76ers?
| NBA Today youtu.be/6k4P4QSJRmw via @YouTube – 3:33 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If Harden took a $10M discount in year one and let’s say $36.9M for ’23, the team could unlock a larger Mid-level exception AND a Bi-Annual exception, which it sounds like they’re targeting. But Harden could only (🤣) then earn about $120-3 yrs.
bit.ly/3bCb30G – 3:21 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
while we wait on the Harden option decision, a (mini) Tobias Harris trade rumor appears phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 3:07 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Morning newsletter: recapping the Tucker reports, acknowledging that something isn’t lining quite up, and thinking that Harden opting out is the only thing that makes sense. dailysix.com/morning-sixers… – 9:14 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
A (relatively) quick explainer on what the Sixers’ financial options are heading into free agency, and how that changes based on what James Harden decides today phillyvoice.com/nba-free-agenc… – 8:50 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Most effective pick and roll ball handlers (including passes) in the NBA last season, per Synergy (minimum 200 possessions)
1. James Harden: 1.164 PPP
2. Seth Curry: 1.142
3. Jaylen Nowell: 1.123
4. Chris Paul: 1.108
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Remaining options:
B. Beal WAS- PO
O. Brissett IND- TO
K. Edwards BKN- TO
W. Gabriel LAL- TO
S. Johnson LAL- TO
J. Harden PHI- PO
S. Hauser BOS- TO
P. Mills BKN- PO
J. Morgan BOS- TO
M. Muscala OKC- TO
J. Nowell MIN- TO
B. Portis MIL- PO
N. Reid MIN- TO
I. Roby OKC- TO – 6:19 PM
More on this storyline
Kyle Neubeck: From what I have heard in wake of the Harden news: —The Sixers now expect to have the non-tax mid level, the bi-annual exception, and some wiggle room for sign and trades —No strictly cap trades are expected to be made — Sixers will continue to hunt for players they like -via Twitter @KyleNeubeck / June 29, 2022
Harden made the decision in recent weeks and communicated a clear goal to 76ers officials: winning a championship in Philadelphia next season. Harden opting out and taking less opens up a path for the 76ers to make legitimate upgrades for their roster for the upcoming season, beginning Thursday night when the free-agency period opens. -via The Athletic / June 29, 2022
Lowering Harden’s salary from $47.4 million allows 76ers president Daryl Morey to offer free agents the $10.5 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception without any other moves, flexibility Morey would have had difficulty creating by trading players already on guaranteed contracts. -via The Athletic / June 29, 2022
