James Wiseman doing full on-court work but will miss California Summer League; might play in Las Vegas

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Summer league participation cheat sheet for the Warriors
-San Francisco games this weekend: Moses Moody
-No SF, maybe Las Vegas: James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, Patrick Baldwin Jr.
-No SF or Vegas: Ryan Rollins – 3:28 PM
Summer league participation cheat sheet for the Warriors
-San Francisco games this weekend: Moses Moody
-No SF, maybe Las Vegas: James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, Patrick Baldwin Jr.
-No SF or Vegas: Ryan Rollins – 3:28 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors say that James Wiseman won’t play in the California Classic, but aiming to play in Las Vegas Summer League. Warriors summer league coach Seth Cooper said Wiseman went through contact practice today. – 3:17 PM
Warriors say that James Wiseman won’t play in the California Classic, but aiming to play in Las Vegas Summer League. Warriors summer league coach Seth Cooper said Wiseman went through contact practice today. – 3:17 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Seth Cooper’s explain action for James Wiseman not playing in the California Classic this coming weekend
Goal is to play in Vegas in a couple weeks. pic.twitter.com/yfebh8UM4n – 3:16 PM
Seth Cooper’s explain action for James Wiseman not playing in the California Classic this coming weekend
Goal is to play in Vegas in a couple weeks. pic.twitter.com/yfebh8UM4n – 3:16 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Warriors California Classic Head Coach Seth Cooper says James Wiseman will not play in the California Classic. He says Wiseman just practiced today, but they want to give him more time to build up after being out for so long. @kron4news #dubnation #goldblooded – 3:14 PM
Warriors California Classic Head Coach Seth Cooper says James Wiseman will not play in the California Classic. He says Wiseman just practiced today, but they want to give him more time to build up after being out for so long. @kron4news #dubnation #goldblooded – 3:14 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
James Wiseman will not play in the California Classic. The Warriors are still hopeful he plays in Las Vegas Summer League
Sounds like the reason is more because they want Wiseman’s first game action to be controlled at practice before facing other opponents again – 3:14 PM
James Wiseman will not play in the California Classic. The Warriors are still hopeful he plays in Las Vegas Summer League
Sounds like the reason is more because they want Wiseman’s first game action to be controlled at practice before facing other opponents again – 3:14 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
James Wiseman went through the Warriors’ summer league contact practice today. He won’t play in the two Chase Center SL games this weekend. Warriors aiming for a Wiseman summer league appearance at some point in Las Vegas, if he trends well. – 3:14 PM
James Wiseman went through the Warriors’ summer league contact practice today. He won’t play in the two Chase Center SL games this weekend. Warriors aiming for a Wiseman summer league appearance at some point in Las Vegas, if he trends well. – 3:14 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
James Wiseman is doing full on-court work and practice, but will not participate in the California Classic. It’s the goal for him to play in Las Vegas, the Warriors say. – 3:12 PM
James Wiseman is doing full on-court work and practice, but will not participate in the California Classic. It’s the goal for him to play in Las Vegas, the Warriors say. – 3:12 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“There couldn’t be a better mentor for James than Loon.”
Wrote about why Kevon Looney’s return to the Warriors would also be a win for James Wiseman nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 2:03 PM
“There couldn’t be a better mentor for James than Loon.”
Wrote about why Kevon Looney’s return to the Warriors would also be a win for James Wiseman nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 2:03 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: Combativeness got Memphis in this IARP mess when it foolishly played James Wiseman and created an investigation with a scope much broader than just Wiseman. Almost 3 years later, combativeness might be its best hope for leniency.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… via @memphisnews – 8:00 AM
COLUMN: Combativeness got Memphis in this IARP mess when it foolishly played James Wiseman and created an investigation with a scope much broader than just Wiseman. Almost 3 years later, combativeness might be its best hope for leniency.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… via @memphisnews – 8:00 AM
More on this storyline
Kylen Mills: “It was great to see him running around, smiling, dunking.” -Warriors California Classic Coach Seth Cooper says James Wiseman is having a lot of fun at practice, working back into playing. There’s still a lot of optimism in the organization about Wiseman’s future. #dubnation -via Twitter @KylenMills / June 29, 2022
Then there’s the smallest of sample-size theater. James Wiseman played all of 69 minutes at Memphis, while Darius Garland played five games at Vanderbilt. Famously, Kyrie Irving played only 11 games at Duke. Top 2022 prospect Shaedon Sharpe didn’t play a single game this season for Kentucky. One executive said he’s been burned by an overly cautious medical staff who raised red flags that dissuaded him from selecting a first-round prospect. Many feel that workouts, more controlled by agents than ever, are overvalued, as is performance in the NCAA tournament (see Williams, Derrick and Flynn, Jonny). Combine results can be tantalizing, though scouts and execs feel as if the league has made a proper correction on a traditional fetish — “athleticism.” Yet at the same time, some say the swing toward “basketball IQ” has moved so dramatically in the past few years, that teams might look up to find that they don’t have the necessary shot creation to contend. -via ESPN / June 23, 2022
Dalton Johnson: Steve Kerr says if healthy, there isn’t a reason James Wiseman can’t be a dominant defensive player The emphasis is on health and reps first. Kerr noted how we’ve seen how skilled he naturally is offensively and clearly believes Wiseman can be special defensively -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / June 22, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.