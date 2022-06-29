John Wall officially waived by Rockets

Main Rumors

Keith Smith: John Wall has been officially waived by the Houston Rockets, a league source tells @spotrac. Wall gave up exactly $6.5M in his buyout with Houston.
Source: Twitter @KeithSmithNBA

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
John Wall has been officially waived by the Houston Rockets, a league source tells @spotrac.
Wall gave up exactly $6.5M in his buyout with Houston. – 11:47 AM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
2022 #Rockets Free Agency Primer —
A look at their cap situation post-John Wall, intel on potential targets, inaugural big board, burning questions. It’s all there.
New for @The Athletic: theathletic.com/3389014/2022/0…11:23 AM
The Ringer @ringernba
Landing with the Clippers would be the perfect scenario for John Wall. #TheMismatch pic.twitter.com/GkfkliPfdy7:02 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Guys want to play.”
@adaniels33 tells @Rick Kamla why he’s not surprised @John Wall reached a buyout with the #Rockets.
#ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/dqCVu0qunu5:17 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
From the #Rockets : The team has reached a buyout agreement with John Wall for the final season of his contract and have waived the 5-time All-Star. From top to bottom, the Rockets organization thanks John for his professionalism and wishes him the best. – 3:19 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The Rockets have officially agreed to a buyout with John Wall. “From top to bottom, the Rockets organization thanks John for his professionalism and wishes him the best,” the team said. – 3:17 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Per #Rockets PR:
The Houston Rockets have reached a buyout agreement with John Wall for the final season of his contract and have waived the 5-time All-Star. From top to bottom, the Rockets organization thanks John for his professionalism and wishes him the best. – 3:16 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 How the draft shook out
🏀 The Nets drama
🏀 Where Deandre Ayton goes
🏀 John Wall to the Clippers
#TheMismatch: open.spotify.com/episode/1adNUO…3:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
A comparison to LA Clippers depth now entering the offseason with pending addition of John Wall (if they retain everyone they want) and the beginning of Clippers-Mavericks 2021 series, the last time the team was fully healthy pic.twitter.com/KVVE99WJfi2:51 PM

Salman Ali: From @Houston Rockets: “The Houston Rockets have reached a buyout agreement with John Wall for the final season of his contract and have waived the 5-time All-Star. From top to bottom, the Rockets organization thanks John for his professionalism and wishes him the best.” -via Twitter @SalmanAliNBA / June 28, 2022

