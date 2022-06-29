Kings allow Donte DiVincenzo to hit unrestricted free agency

James Ham: According to a league source, the Sacramento Kings will not extend a qualifying offer to shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo. He is now an unrestricted free agent.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The Sacramento Kings have declined the qualifying offer for guard Donte DiVincenzo (worth $6.6 million), according to sources. I’m told that the team remains interested in the former Villanova star. – 5:15 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to a league source, the Sacramento Kings will not extend a qualifying offer to shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo. He is now an unrestricted free agent. – 4:59 PM
DiVincenzo enters the summer as a likely restricted free agent. If the Kings extend a $6.6 million qualifying offer to the 25-year-old, they can match any offer for the guard. Extending that offer comes with a massive cap hold, but it’s likely the Kings’ best option at this point. There are teams that have interest in DiVincenzo. He is likely to land an offer sheet somewhere around the mid level exception range. Before he does that, there is a small window where the Kings could potentially sign and trade him to another team, if he agrees. -via Kings Beat / June 13, 2022
The Bucks’ financial outlook and the loss of Donte DiVincenzo makes signing Connaughton a priority if he declines his option. The next contract for Connaughton should range between $8 million and $10 million, similar to the two-year, $18.7 million extension that his teammate Grayson Allen signed last October. -via ESPN / May 16, 2022
BREAKING: Donte Divincenzo and his camp are very unhappy with how the Kings have handled his minutes and lack of starts. Relationship may be broken between the Kings and Divincenzo. Per @James_HamNBA -via Twitter / April 10, 2022
