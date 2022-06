Kings allow Donte DiVincenzo to hit unrestricted free agency

DiVincenzo enters the summer as a likely restricted free agent. If the Kings extend a $6.6 million qualifying offer to the 25-year-old, they can match any offer for the guard. Extending that offer comes with a massive cap hold, but it’s likely the Kings’ best option at this point. There are teams that have interest in DiVincenzo. He is likely to land an offer sheet somewhere around the mid level exception range. Before he does that, there is a small window where the Kings could potentially sign and trade him to another team, if he agrees. -via Kings Beat / June 13, 2022