Kyrie Irving officially opts in

According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, there are still some “high-ranking people” in the league who believe that Irving landing with Los Angeles could still happen. “I know that there are people in the league, and we’re not talking about ancillary people, we’re talking about high-ranking people, who believe that this is not done,” Windhorst said. “I don’t know. Let me just say this about the Lakers. He obviously was very interested in joining the Lakers. The Lakers were very interested in having him.” -via Lakers Daily / June 29, 2022