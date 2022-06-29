Lakers exercise team options on Stanley Johnson, Wenyen Gabriel

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Los Angeles Lakers have exercised their $1.9M team option for Wenyen Gabriel and their $2.4M team option for Stanley Johnson, a league source tells @spotrac. – 12:58 PM
The Los Angeles Lakers have exercised their $1.9M team option for Wenyen Gabriel and their $2.4M team option for Stanley Johnson, a league source tells @spotrac. – 12:58 PM
More on this storyline
Jovan Buha: Rob Pelinka says the Lakers haven’t made a decision on their team options for Austin Reaves, Stanley Johnson and Wenyen Gabriel. Pelinka said all three have been working out at the Lakers’ facility and he’s seen growth and progress from all three under Darvin Ham already. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / June 24, 2022
The expectation around the NBA is the Los Angeles Lakers will exercise the $2.35 million team option on forward Stanley Johnson. New Lakers coach Darvin Ham publicly stressed the importance of role players like Johnson. Johnson shot a career-high 46.6 percent with the Lakers. -via HoopsHype / June 22, 2022
Kyle Goon: Russell Westbrook, Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel are among the players present for the press conference today. -via Twitter @kylegoon / June 6, 2022
Keith Smith: Wenyen Gabriel signed a two-year veteran minimum deal with the Los Angeles Lakers: 21-22: $29,814 (rest of season) 22-23: $1,878,720 2022-23 is a team option for LA. The deal is then non-guaranteed if the Lakers pick up the team option. @spotrac -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / April 12, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.