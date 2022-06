Lakers exercise team options on Stanley Johnson, Wenyen Gabriel

Keith Smith: Wenyen Gabriel signed a two-year veteran minimum deal with the Los Angeles Lakers: 21-22: $29,814 (rest of season) 22-23: $1,878,720 2022-23 is a team option for LA. The deal is then non-guaranteed if the Lakers pick up the team option. @spotrac -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / April 12, 2022

The Los Angeles Lakers have exercised their $1.9M team option for Wenyen Gabriel and their $2.4M team option for Stanley Johnson, a league source tells @spotrac . – 12:58 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.