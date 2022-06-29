Mavericks: Sign-and-trade deal still an option for Jalen Brunson?

Within the Mavericks’ organization, conversations have shifted from re-signing Brunson to replacing his production, as well as the possibility of a sign-and-trade deal involving Brunson that could at least prevent Dallas from losing him for nothing.
Source: Tim Cato @ The Athletic
Aaron Rose
Would you, as the Raptors, offer Fred VanVleet the four year, $114 million extension he can receive this summer? (Sounds like Jalen Brunson is getting ~$110 million over four years)
Sirius XM NBA
New York is expected to offer Jalen Brunson a four-year contract close to $100 Million
Steve Popper
Knicks clear the cap with Jalen Brunson the targt — deal Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks to Pistons, source confirms
Fred Katz
KNICKS FREE AGENCY MEGA PREVIEW
• The Jalen Brunson frenzy
• The Mitchell Robinson situation
• Thoughts on the Burks, Noel & Walker
• What’s next for Julius Randle
• What all those picks mean
And way more …
Tommy Beer
Sounds like the Knicks are offering Jalen Brunson $5+ million more annually than the Mavs and the chance to be NY's starting PG and to play/live in the capital of the world – but the Knicks practice facility in Westchester, so it'll be a very difficult decision for the kid…
Steve Popper
Knicks clear the cap and ready for all-in free agent pursuit of Jalen Brunson as they deal Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks to Pistons, source confirms
Chris Sheridan
Regarding #Knicks, you have to wonder whether Jalen Brunson is their true No. 1 target. Could be a misdirection play by Leon Rose similar to what #Magic did to ESPN on draft day. Media manipulation part of the #NBA game now.
Nate Duncan
Up to 7 hours of pods and 5 separate shows on Dunc'd On Prime the last 3 days. On Jalen Brunson, the late extensions, and the BOS, CHA, and SAS offseasons.
BasketNews
Jalen Brunson is about to leave the Dallas Mavericks in free agency.
Luka Doncic is reportedly one of the reasons for the departure 🤔
Nate Duncan
To me Jalen Brunson would have had more reps, as well as much better coaching and spacing, if he stayed in Dallas. With Randle and Barrett as 2 high usage lefties wanting to attack from the right side of the floor, plus below average spacing, he'd max his potential more in DAL
Chris Haynes
Yahoo Sources: The offer the New York Knicks are prepared to present Jalen Brunson when free agency opens on Thursday.
Mike Vorkunov
Jalen Brunson would be the 14th-highest paid PG in the NBA next season if he gets the $110ish million @Chris Haynes reported. He'd start next season making roughly $25 million if contract has ascending salary. He'd be 12th-highest paid PG ($29 mil) if his contract is descending.
StatMuse
Jalen Brunson seeing how much money the Knicks are going to offer him
Scott Agness
With all the talk of Jalen Brunson, it’s interesting to revisit the 2018 draft. He was a winner, the national POY; yet fell to the Mavs at 33.
Pacers took Aaron Holiday 10 spots earlier at 23. He could be a free agent, too, if PHX doesn’t tender a QO.
Fred Katz
Knicks could structure the Jalen Brunson contract on a descending scale, as @TheCohencidence prophetically suggested recently, after this deal. A descending 4-year deal of around $110M could start slightly above $29M. Knicks are $29.4M below cap now without waiving Taj Gibson.
Tommy Beer
This evening, Woj has used the following descriptors regarding the Knicks’ anticipated offer to Jalen Brunson once free agency starts:
“overwhelming offer”
“massive four-year offer”
Steve Popper
Knicks clear the cap and ready for all-in free agent pursuit of Jalen Brunson — deal Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks to Pistons, source confirms
Adrian Wojnarowski
ESPN story on New York trading Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks to Detroit, an unloading of salaries that allows for the Knicks to make a near-maximum contract offer to guard Jalen Brunson once free agency opens on Thursday:
Mike Vorkunov
FWIW, @John Hollinger has Jalen Brunson valued at $29.37 million in free agency. So if the Knicks get him for around $30 million starting salary that might not be a drastic overvaluation by them.
Micah Adams
How good is Jalen Brunson?
Better yet…
KC Johnson
Jalen Brunson would match everything Tom Thibodeau values in players—-winner, toughness, durability, reliability. When you embody those attributes, Thibs has your back for life. (Derrick Rose, Taj Gibson, Joakim Noah, Jimmy Butler, Luol Deng . . .)
Michael Grange
So if Jalen Brunson is going to get a 4 year deal starting at $30 million from the Knicks, I don't see the Raptors having much negotiating room on a Fred VanVeet extension that can be as high as 3/$89m or 4/$114m.
Kevin Chouinard
1. I like Jalen Brunson’s game a lot.
2. Jalen Brunson deserves all the money he can get.
Ian Begley
Sources confirmed ESPN report that Alec Burks & Nerlens Noel will be traded to DET, which opens up roughly $30M in cap space (depending on nonguaranteed NYK salaries). This gives NYK enough room to make competitive offer to FA Jalen Brunson, whom they are favorites to land.
Mike Prada
I wonder how the Knicks seem so sure that Jalen Brunson will want to come there. NBA rules clearly state that teams must wait until 6:01 p.m. on June 30 to entice, induce or persuade anybody who is under contract with another team in order to negotiate for their services.
Bobby Marks
There has to be a price point for Dallas to walk away from Jalen Brunson.
Jeff Goodman
I LOVE Jalen Brunson. He is all about winning and all the right things … but this is still so Leon Rose, Willie Wesley and the Knicks.
Keith Smith
I like Jalen Brunson a lot, but I don't like him for probably over twice as much as Tyus Jones is going to get.
Brandon Rahbar
When Sam Presti talks about not taking shortcuts or hitting the accelerate button on OKC's rebuild to end up in a short term gain but hurt the long term future, he meant not giving up assets to give Jalen Brunson a max contract.
Adrian Wojnarowski
The Knicks have cleared $30M in salary cap space to offer Dallas' Jalen Brunson in the neighborhood of a max contract. The unloading of assets and contracts clearly shows the Knicks' confidence that they can secure Brunson once free agency opens on Thursday.
Josh Newman
The Knicks. moving and shaking with free agency two days away.
Kyle Ratke
"Clearing the way for cap space for Jalen Brunson" is something we're gonna be like "Huh?" in 2 years from now.
Dan Favale
the knicks dumped alec burks AND nerlens noel so they could sign jalen brunson ….and keep taj gibson
Adrian Wojnarowski
The Knicks are trading center Nerlens Noel and guard Alec Burks to the Pistons, sources tell ESPN. The Knicks will unload $19M more in salary, clearing the way for cap space to try and sign free agent guard Jalen Brunson.
Marc Stein
My latest on the Knicks' expected signing of Jalen Brunson in free agency and Dallas' response options after the likely departure of its second-best player:

ALSO published my One Year In reflections on Substacking earlier today:
Mike Vorkunov
The most important takeaway from the Jalen Brunson news is that if the Knicks do sign him, they are 3/5 of the way to an all lefty lineup.
Stephen Noh
I'm a big Jalen Brunson fan. He was one of my first Hidden Gems, way back in April. I spot-shadowed a ton of his games back then to identify his strengths & weaknesses. Explains why the Knicks want to give him the bag:
Mike Prada
Truly CAAn't believe Jalen Brunson is signing with the Knicks. They must believe he CAAn help them get to the next level.
Fred Katz
If Jalen Brunson ends up with the Knicks, it'll be fascinating to see how he fits into an offense with two top scorers, Barrett and Randle, who are best inside the arc, as well as possibly a rim-diving 5. Brunson is so effective in part bc of his rinkydink moves inside the arc.
Tim MacMahon
ESPN story on the Knicks emerging as the strong favorites to sign Mavs free agent guard Jalen Brunson:
Callie Caplan
Source: Mavericks expect Jalen Brunson will sign with New York Knicks in free agency
Dan Favale
jalen brunson is really good and not an egregious overpay.
StatMuse
Point guards to average 15+ PPG and 50+ FG% in 2022:
— Jrue Holiday
StatMuse
Jalen Brunson took off in the 2022 playoffs:
— 7th in total points
— 2-1 without Luka
— 2nd most OREB by a guard
— Outscored Booker and CP3 combined in a game 7
Time to get paid. pic.twitter.com/IWBrfFjCww – 5:32 PM
Trey Kerby
If Jalen Brunson called his dad for Father's Day, it's gonna cost the Knicks a second round draft pick.
Dan Favale
as punishment for tampering with
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: A few Knicks notes, including NYK’s plans for Jericho Sims’ contract, TOR being among the teams interested in Nerlens Noel & opposing teams under impression NYK will be active beyond Jalen Brunson: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 4:53 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Part of the Knicks pitch to Jalen Brunson, I’m told, is the opportunity to be a full time point guard. In Dallas, Brunson can play with Luka. But Luka is the de facto point guard. In New York, Brunson would run the show. – 4:47 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
At this point, it’s widely anticipated that Jalen Brunson will go to the Knicks on a four-year deal in excess of $100M. It remains to be seen how New York will clear the rest of the necessary cap space and whether the Mavs can work a sign-and-trade to recoup assets. – 4:44 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“It really does sound like his number is going north of $25 million a year”
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Looked back at the recent history of players who dramatically increased their usage after changing teams in free agency to understand what might happen if Jalen Brunson and Deandre Ayton do so this summer: es.pn/3NsGLL6 (ESPN+) – 1:04 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: Knicks have optimism about landing Jalen Brunson; multiple teams have degree of interest in acquiring Alec Burks: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 12:32 PM
More on this storyline
Like the Mavericks, Brunson may also have entered this offseason believing he would return to Dallas, sources say, and it’s unclear when and why those feelings shifted. If there was one uncomfortable aspect of his past season, in which Brunson otherwise enjoyed breakout success as the Mavericks’ second option, it was the team’s decision to withhold an offer of an extension before the season — and then, once again, during it. It’s unclear whether Brunson would have actually signed the four-year, $55.5 million deal, the most Dallas was eligible to offer him during the year. While Rick Brunson told ESPN in April that his son would have been willing to sign it in January, there was substantial belief around the league that, at that point, Brunson had already played himself into more lucrative territory. In any case, the extension was never formally offered. -via The Athletic / June 29, 2022
Chris Haynes: When free agency opens on Thursday, the New York Knicks are expected to present Jalen Brunson a four-year offer in the vicinity of $110 million, league sources tell @YahooSports. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / June 29, 2022
The Dallas Mavericks have been anticipating Jalen Brunson’s likely departure for weeks, multiple league sources tell The Athletic, and it’s now seen as a certainty that the 25-year-old guard will sign with the New York Knicks when free agency opens on Thursday. -via The Athletic / June 29, 2022
