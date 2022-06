Mo Bamba drawing interest from Rockets, Bulls

I’ve identified Orlando’s Mo Bamba as my top target for Houston in free agency. I think the writing is on the wall for Bamba with the Magic. His jersey number, 5, has already been given to Paolo Banchero, the first overall pick. Wendell Carter recently signed an extension. There’s already a ton of length in Orlando’s front court. Adding Bamba to next season’s group, that looks crowded as is, is tricky. At 24, Bamba still fits Houston’s youthful timeline. He was a surprisingly effective floor spacer this past season, shooting an impressive 38.1 percent from behind the arc on four attempts per game. His rim protection is iffy at times but he’s still developing and was better than anyone on Houston’s roster in that area last season (although that isn’t saying a whole lot). Bamba is already generating interest from a slew of teams ahead of Thursday’s free agency — with Houston, Chicago and Orlando among them, sources said Source: Kelly Iko @ The Athletic