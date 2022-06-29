Momentum building toward Dejounte Murray trade with Hawks, Knicks and Timberwolves known suitors

Marc Stein: Momentum is building toward an imminent Dejounte Murray trade, league sources say. Known suitors are the Hawks, Knicks and Timberwolves.
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
If you don’t think Dejounte Murray is good enough to be the best player on a contending team, but is good enough to thwart the tank, you do this deal as San Antonio. And if you think Dejounte Murray is good enough to be the second-best player on a contender, you do it as Atlanta. – 5:23 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Full deal for the Hawks-Spurs trade of Dejounte Murray:
Hawks get Dejounte Murray
Spurs get Danilo Gallinari, 2025 first round pick, 2027 first round pick, 2026 swap and 2023 Charlotte protected first. – 5:23 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Atlanta trades Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round picks for Dejounte Murray
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Dejounte Murray going to Atlanta, Hawks a much better team than the one that lost in first round to Heat. East continues to grow stronger. – 5:21 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks interested in Dejounte Murray trade to pair with Jalen Brunson nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:02 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Hawks, Knicks and Timberwolves looking to trade for Dejounte Murray
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Momentum is building toward an imminent Dejounte Murray trade, league sources say. Known suitors are the Hawks, Knicks and Timberwolves.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
With free agency arriving – Knicks could be onto the next with assets to be in the mix for Dejounte Murray
Mike Finger @mikefinger
One way to convince skeptical Spurs fans about the wisdom of a Dejounte Murray trade would be to negotiate the terms with the New York Knicks. – 3:36 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Brunson is already a fait accompli — and can confirm Knicks interest in Dejounte Murray — as reported by @Marc Stein last week and @Ian Begley today. Who wouldn’t be interested? Some execs think it’s a smoke screen. Murray has two years at $16m per left on his current deal. – 3:21 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🗣 Why Jalen Brunson is worth the money he’s getting
🗣 How can the Mavs replace Brunson?
🗣 The Dejounte Murray sweepstakes
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
A source confirmed the Knicks have expressed interest in acquiring Dejounte Murray from the Spurs, as @Marc Stein and @Ian Begley reported. – 3:00 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks are among the teams who have expressed interest in trading for San Antonio’s Dejounte Murray, per sources: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 2:44 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
As you might’ve guessed: No comments on the Dejounte Murray situation at Spurs practice. – 1:17 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Atlanta Hawks are trading Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round picks to the San Antonio Spurs for All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 29, 2022
Shams Charania: Sources: The Spurs are trading Dejounte Murray to Atlanta for Danilo Gallinari, three first-round draft picks and a draft swap. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 29, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Hawks are sending three first-round picks and a future pick swap to the Spurs to pair Murray with All-NBA guard Trae Young, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 29, 2022
