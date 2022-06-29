Pacers, Grizzlies interested in Miles Bridges

The Pacers have mulled over making Bridges an offer, sources told B/R, but it’s unclear whether Indiana will actually be willing to add such an expensive piece into their rebuild. League executives have long painted Memphis as a sleeper candidate to make a bid for Bridges, where he could join his Spartans teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. However, that rumored Grizzlies interest has been repeatedly shot down by league figures with knowledge of the situation.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Could Charlotte let Miles Bridges walk in free agency? lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/06/27/win… – 7:01 AM
Rod Boone @rodboone
An @theobserver exclusive: Going 1-on-1 with #Hornets new coach Steve Clifford. We discussed the importance of connecting with LaMelo, what he’s seen from Miles Bridges, the perception he plays only veterans and not rookies and more:
An @theobserver exclusive: Going 1-on-1 with #Hornets new coach Steve Clifford. We discussed the importance of connecting with LaMelo, what he’s seen from Miles Bridges, the perception he plays only veterans and not rookies and more:
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Charlotte makes it official on the Qualifying Offer for Miles Bridges ($7.9M) and Cody Martin ($2.2M).
Both are now restricted free agents and the Hornets have the ability to match on an offer sheet.
They also have bird rights and Charlotte can exceed the cap to sign both. – 4:14 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak on Miles Bridges: ‘We’re going to bring him back’
Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak on Miles Bridges: ‘We’re going to bring him back’
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak on RFA Miles Bridges: ‘We’re going to bring him back’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/28/hor… – 3:01 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Important to be aware of, If Miles Bridges signs an offer sheet with another team Charlotte CANNOT sign and trade him. At that point they can only match or let him go. – 2:59 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
For Miles Bridges “A contract that starts at $24 million per season (five years, $139 million) would keep the Hornets below the luxury tax” per @Bobby Marks
CLT can offer more if they moved off salary which is quite achievable (Richards/Oubre NGs)
espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 9:30 AM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Could Charlotte let Miles Bridges walk in free agency? lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/06/27/win… – 4:01 AM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Could Charlotte let Miles Bridges walk in free agency? lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/06/27/win… – 5:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Miles Bridges this season:
20.2 PPG
7.0 RPG
3.8 APG
49/33/80%
The Hornets leading scorer in 2022. pic.twitter.com/jdnEzStw1a – 4:23 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Miles Bridges signing with the Pistons would be amazing for Detroit rap – 3:19 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
It’s a big week for the #Hornets. Here are five things you likely missed after the draft and should know about as they begin the offseason.
Among them? What Mitch Kupchak said about:
• Miles Bridges
• Gordon Hayward
• Shift in philosophy during draft
James Plowright @British_Buzz
“As I reported last week, even with room to sign a player to a max contract, the Pistons are unlikely to throw max offers at the likes of restricted free agents Deandre Ayton and Miles Bridges, though things can change.”
Reported by Pistons beat writer @James Edwards III pic.twitter.com/8gKvRWZdHY – 8:38 AM
Miles Bridges @MilesBridges
Can we all agree the Booker T and Hulk Hogan incident was the funniest shit ever on WWF? 🤣🤣🤣🤣 – 1:32 AM
Speaking via ESPN, Windhorst said Monday: “Let’s take a look at Miles Bridges. He’s not being offered, from what I’m told, a max contract from the Charlotte Hornets right now. So, he’s going to go out into the market place, starting on Thursday or Friday, and see if he can get that offer from somewhere else.” -via Clutch Points / June 28, 2022
With those moves in mind, Detroit will need to add five to six players via free agency or trade to round out the roster. As I reported last week, even with room to sign a player to a max contract, the Pistons are unlikely to throw max offers at the likes of restricted free agents Deandre Ayton and Miles Bridges, though things can change. Instead, signs point to Detroit looking to add quality, veteran role players to pair with its young core as it furthers this rebuild. Maintaining financial flexibility moving forward is still important to the franchise, per sources, with the 2023 free agency class expected to be far better-stocked than this year’s group. On the trade front, Detroit could elect to use its cap space to acquire undesirable contracts and picks, adding potential rotational players that way. -via The Athletic / June 27, 2022
