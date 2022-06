Patrick Mills does not pick up option, will hit free agency

Patty Mills did not pick up his $6.2 million player option with the #Nets , according to sources close to the player. He is a free agent. – 5:10 PM

Nets sold Patty Mills as a culture-driver last season. Tough to see him go. He posted a career-high 11.4 PPG last season but was worn down by the minutes played in the absence of Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Great get by @Brian Lewis

