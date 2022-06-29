Patrick Mills hasn't ruled out a return to the Nets

Adrian Wojnarowski: Patrick Mills, who’ll attract significant interest around the league, hasn’t ruled out a return to the Nets, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Patty Mills opts out of Nets contract nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/29/pat… – 7:31 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Patty Mills hasn’t ruled out a return to Brooklyn. The #Nets can pay him up to $7.1 million, according to @Bobby Marks. – 7:14 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets sold Patty Mills as a culture-driver last season. Tough to see him go. He posted a career-high 11.4 PPG last season but was worn down by the minutes played in the absence of Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Great get by @Brian Lewis – 6:01 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills declined his $6.2M option and will become a free agent, sources tell ESPN. – 5:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Remaining options:
B. Beal WAS- PO
O. Brissett IND- TO
K. Edwards BKN- TO
W. Gabriel LAL- TO
S. Johnson LAL- TO
J. Harden PHI- PO
S. Hauser BOS- TO
P. Mills BKN- PO
J. Morgan BOS- TO
M. Muscala OKC- TO
J. Nowell MIN- TO
B. Portis MIL- PO
N. Reid MIN- TO
I. Roby OKC- TO – 6:19 PM
Brian Lewis: Patrick Mills did not pick up his $6.2 million player option with the #Nets, according to sources close to the player. He is a free agent. -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / June 29, 2022
Patty Mills, Brooklyn (player option): $7,181,657. Patty Mills has one of the league’s most interesting player-option decisions; his option (for $6.18 million) and his BORD$ value are nearly identical. While it seems likely he’ll be back in a Brooklyn uniform in either event, he’d be eligible for a raise to $7.4 million if he opts out and then re-signs. -via The Athletic / June 13, 2022
Anthony Chiang: NBA announces that Patty Mills is the recipient of the Joe Dumars Trophy for winning the 2021-22 NBA Sportsmanship Award. The annual award honors a player who best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court. Bam Adebayo was one of six finalists for the award. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / April 22, 2022
