Pistons still want to keep Marvin Bagley

Omari Sankofa II: Despite acquiring Nerlens Noel, sources say the Pistons are still committed to bringing back Marvin Bagley III next season. They extended his qualifying offer today.
Source: Twitter @omarisankofa
Source: Twitter @omarisankofa
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Pistons players drafted in the lottery:
Cade Cunningham (1)
Marvin Bagley (2)
Jaden Ivey (5)
Nerlens Noel (6)
Killian Hayes (7)
Alec Burks (12)
Kelly Olynyk (13)
Jalen Duren (13) pic.twitter.com/pkWxVvgXlA – 11:23 PM
Pistons players drafted in the lottery:
Cade Cunningham (1)
Marvin Bagley (2)
Jaden Ivey (5)
Nerlens Noel (6)
Killian Hayes (7)
Alec Burks (12)
Kelly Olynyk (13)
Jalen Duren (13) pic.twitter.com/pkWxVvgXlA – 11:23 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Believe the Detroit Pistons’ roster currently stands at 13. Include Marvin Bagley III, and it’s at 14. Barring any additional moves (and there could certainly be additional moves), they’ll only have one spot to fill in free agency. – 10:53 PM
Believe the Detroit Pistons’ roster currently stands at 13. Include Marvin Bagley III, and it’s at 14. Barring any additional moves (and there could certainly be additional moves), they’ll only have one spot to fill in free agency. – 10:53 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Despite acquiring Nerlens Noel, sources say the Pistons are still committed to bringing back Marvin Bagley III next season. They extended his qualifying offer today. – 10:21 PM
Despite acquiring Nerlens Noel, sources say the Pistons are still committed to bringing back Marvin Bagley III next season. They extended his qualifying offer today. – 10:21 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Detroit inherits the $10M contract of Alec Burks and $9.2M salary of Nerlens Noel.
Both players have a team option for 2023/24.
The trade leaves DET with $23M in room but that doesn’t factor the FA hold for Marvin Bagley III.
DET tendered Bagley III a $7.2M Qualifying Offer. – 9:53 PM
Detroit inherits the $10M contract of Alec Burks and $9.2M salary of Nerlens Noel.
Both players have a team option for 2023/24.
The trade leaves DET with $23M in room but that doesn’t factor the FA hold for Marvin Bagley III.
DET tendered Bagley III a $7.2M Qualifying Offer. – 9:53 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Report: #Pistons exercise team option on Hamidou Diallo, extend offer to Marvin Bagley III: bit.ly/3AfRUMF – 11:11 AM
Report: #Pistons exercise team option on Hamidou Diallo, extend offer to Marvin Bagley III: bit.ly/3AfRUMF – 11:11 AM
More on this storyline
Keith Smith: The Detroit Pistons have tendered a $7.2M qualifying offer to make Marvin Bagley III a restricted free agent on July 1, a league source tells @spotrac. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / June 28, 2022
Frank Jackson and Hamidou Diallo each have team options, both of which have to be decided on by Tuesday. Diallo has a $5.2 million team option and, per sources, the Pistons are expected to pick his up. As for Jackson, sources tell The Athletic the Pistons are not expected to pick up his $3.1 million option. If Detroit does, it could be to execute a trade. All in all, though, I don’t anticipate Jackson being on this team next season. Then there’s the decision to bring back Marvin Bagley III, who was acquired from the Kings around the trade deadline and is a restricted free agent. Every inclination that I’ve received is that the Pistons have every intention of bringing back Bagley, who has a $28 million cap hold. -via The Athletic / June 27, 2022
Amid great anticipation regarding Detroit’s intentions with Jerami Grant (will he finally be traded?) and whether the Pistons will indeed pursue marquee free agents like Ayton or Dallas’ Jalen Brunson, league sources say that the Pistons have very strong interest in re-signing the recently acquired Marvin Bagley III. The former Sacramento King made a positive impression in his half-season in Motown. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 20, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.