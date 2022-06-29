Sixers continue to pursue Eric Gordon

Sixers trade target and Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon has also participated in some of those Houston-area workouts. Sources have said Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey continues to pursue Gordon after failing to acquire him via a three-team trade on draft night.
Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer
Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
A primer on what’s facing the Sixers during free agency, including James Harden’s future, the P.J. Tucker/Eric Gordon hubbub and who else could fit that taxpayer midlevel exception inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… – 9:37 AM
A primer on what’s facing the Sixers during free agency, including James Harden’s future, the P.J. Tucker/Eric Gordon hubbub and who else could fit that taxpayer midlevel exception inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… – 9:37 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The only players on the Rockets roster with more than 3 years of NBA experience are Eric Gordon, David Nwaba, and the guys from the Christian Wood trade, and I’m not sure and kind of doubt anyone from the Christian Wood trade will be on the roster in a month – 10:08 PM
The only players on the Rockets roster with more than 3 years of NBA experience are Eric Gordon, David Nwaba, and the guys from the Christian Wood trade, and I’m not sure and kind of doubt anyone from the Christian Wood trade will be on the roster in a month – 10:08 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Houston trims the roster down to 18 guaranteed contracts after the John Wall buyout.
$30M below the luxury tax and plenty of options either in the trade market or free agency this offseason.
Eric Gordon is the lone player earning $10M+ – 9:52 PM
Houston trims the roster down to 18 guaranteed contracts after the John Wall buyout.
$30M below the luxury tax and plenty of options either in the trade market or free agency this offseason.
Eric Gordon is the lone player earning $10M+ – 9:52 PM
More on this storyline
Keith Pompey: The #Sixers are trying to acquire Eric Gordon and using Matisse Thybulle as an asset, even attempting to get a third team to participate, according to multiple league sources. The Portland Trail Blazers are willing to make a straight-up deal for Thybulle, sources says. But Sixers president Daryl Morey wants to the Blazers to do a three-team deal in order to get Gordon, sources say. -via Twitter @PompeyOnSixers / June 23, 2022
Phoenix has called rivals to measure Jae Crowder’s value on the trade market, sources said, while the Suns have been linked once again to Eric Gordon. -via Bleacher Report / June 23, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.