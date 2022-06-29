Spurs make Lonnie Walker a restricted free agent; expectation is he will test free-agent market

Jeff McDonald: The Spurs have formally tendered a qualifying offer to Lonnie Walker worth $6.3M, making him a restricted free agent beginning tomorrow. Otherwise, he would have been unrestricted. The expectation is that Walker will fully test the free agency market.
Had only a $2.2 million BORD$ valuation on Lonnie Walker; somebody might pay for the theoretical upside, but wondering if he should sign that $6.3M qualifying offer right now.
The Spurs have formally tendered a qualifying offer to Lonnie Walker worth $6.3M, making him a restricted free agent beginning tomorrow. Otherwise, he would have been unrestricted.
The expectation is that Walker will fully test the free agency market.
Spurs shooting guard Lonnie Walker is putting his off-season time to good use as of late. On Saturday, The Lonnie Walker IV foundation hosted his 1st annual golf tournament at the River Bend golf course in Floresville, TX to raise money for his foundation. -via Pounding the Rock / June 5, 2022
Lonnie Walker spoke about out on why its important to be involved with the San Antonio community to help the Lonnie Walker Foundation maintain its outreach “I think living the dream with an opportunity to play for the Spurs organization, the outreach for the San Antonio community is just what I do. For Coach Pop and the Spurs organization, it’s all about the bigger picture and helping out as much as we can.” -via Pounding the Rock / June 5, 2022
A few celebrity athletes/owners were in attendance as well, including Spurs players Keldon Johnson, Joe Weiskamp, and Davies entertainment owner Cameron Davies. The event went well over turnout expectations, having over 125 golfers at the event. -via Pounding the Rock / June 5, 2022
