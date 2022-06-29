Spurs make Lonnie Walker a restricted free agent; expectation is he will test free-agent market

Jeff McDonald: The Spurs have formally tendered a qualifying offer to Lonnie Walker worth $6.3M, making him a restricted free agent beginning tomorrow. Otherwise, he would have been unrestricted. The expectation is that Walker will fully test the free agency market.
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Had only a $2.2 million BORD$ valuation on Lonnie Walker; somebody might pay for the theoretical upside, but wondering if he should sign that $6.3M qualifying offer right now. theathletic.com/3362772/2022/0…3:55 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
