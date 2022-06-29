Suns reluctant to offer Deandre Ayton a full max contract, teams preparing for sign-and-trade scenarios

Clutch Points: The Phoenix Suns are ‘reluctant’ to offer Deandre Ayton a full max contract. Teams are gearing up for a sign-and-trade scenario involving Ayton, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. “There’s max money out in the marketplace for Deandre Ayton.” pic.twitter.com/9yazpbeOpy
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Suns players with 15+ PPG on 60+ FG% in a season:
Deandre Ayton (2022)
Shaquille O’Neal (2009) pic.twitter.com/se7OZ1G57x – 2:57 PM
Suns players with 15+ PPG on 60+ FG% in a season:
Deandre Ayton (2022)
Shaquille O’Neal (2009) pic.twitter.com/se7OZ1G57x – 2:57 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
With the new projected salary cap of $123.6 million, the Spurs’ max cap space possibility expands from $34.4 million to $36 million.
Still enough to offer a free agent with 0-6 years of experience a max contract (Example: Ayton) – 2:57 PM
With the new projected salary cap of $123.6 million, the Spurs’ max cap space possibility expands from $34.4 million to $36 million.
Still enough to offer a free agent with 0-6 years of experience a max contract (Example: Ayton) – 2:57 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Fresh from our pals @betonline_ag the odds on free agents landing in OKC. Thunder are the favorites for Russ if he isn’t in LA, also mentioned for Ayton and Robinson. pic.twitter.com/U7IrXuOVnr – 1:23 PM
Fresh from our pals @betonline_ag the odds on free agents landing in OKC. Thunder are the favorites for Russ if he isn’t in LA, also mentioned for Ayton and Robinson. pic.twitter.com/U7IrXuOVnr – 1:23 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – NBA free agency 2022: Deandre Ayton leads center market ift.tt/Hz7AVl8 – 1:18 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – NBA free agency 2022: Deandre Ayton leads center market ift.tt/Hz7AVl8 – 1:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players that averaged 17+ PPG and 60+ FG% this season:
— Deandre Ayton
Ayton is a top ____ center in the league. pic.twitter.com/G7wt1N7iHr – 10:54 AM
Players that averaged 17+ PPG and 60+ FG% this season:
— Deandre Ayton
Ayton is a top ____ center in the league. pic.twitter.com/G7wt1N7iHr – 10:54 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Pre-free agency notebook @BR_NBA starts with Portland, Brunson/NYK, Ayton and Bridges, the Wizards, Dejounte trades, some new Toronto intel, Miami details, Boston targets, and much more: bleacherreport.com/articles/10040… – 7:40 AM
Pre-free agency notebook @BR_NBA starts with Portland, Brunson/NYK, Ayton and Bridges, the Wizards, Dejounte trades, some new Toronto intel, Miami details, Boston targets, and much more: bleacherreport.com/articles/10040… – 7:40 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: @Jake Fischer on the draft trades, Dejounte to Hawks, Nets/Kyrie, MEM and SAS plans, Bridges and Ayton markets, TJ Warren, and more. Join us duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 6:18 PM
New Dunc’d On Prime: @Jake Fischer on the draft trades, Dejounte to Hawks, Nets/Kyrie, MEM and SAS plans, Bridges and Ayton markets, TJ Warren, and more. Join us duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 6:18 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 How the draft shook out
🏀 The Nets drama
🏀 Where Deandre Ayton goes
🏀 John Wall to the Clippers
#TheMismatch: open.spotify.com/episode/1adNUO… – 3:08 PM
🏀 How the draft shook out
🏀 The Nets drama
🏀 Where Deandre Ayton goes
🏀 John Wall to the Clippers
#TheMismatch: open.spotify.com/episode/1adNUO… – 3:08 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Looked back at the recent history of players who dramatically increased their usage after changing teams in free agency to understand what might happen if Jalen Brunson and Deandre Ayton do so this summer: es.pn/3NsGLL6 (ESPN+) – 1:04 PM
Looked back at the recent history of players who dramatically increased their usage after changing teams in free agency to understand what might happen if Jalen Brunson and Deandre Ayton do so this summer: es.pn/3NsGLL6 (ESPN+) – 1:04 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Deandre Ayton in 2022:
17.2 PPG
10.2 RPG
63.4 FG%
30 double-doubles
Top 10 in PPG, RPG and FG% by a center. pic.twitter.com/zI7wxIsSgI – 10:06 AM
Deandre Ayton in 2022:
17.2 PPG
10.2 RPG
63.4 FG%
30 double-doubles
Top 10 in PPG, RPG and FG% by a center. pic.twitter.com/zI7wxIsSgI – 10:06 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
ESPN’s @Brian Windhorst and @Ohm Youngmisuk re-drafted the 2018 NBA Draft.
The results:
5. Deandre Ayton
4. Jaren Jackson Jr
3. Trae Young
2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
1. Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/JShd8FUOEk – 8:49 PM
ESPN’s @Brian Windhorst and @Ohm Youngmisuk re-drafted the 2018 NBA Draft.
The results:
5. Deandre Ayton
4. Jaren Jackson Jr
3. Trae Young
2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
1. Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/JShd8FUOEk – 8:49 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I wrote about what is shaping up to be one of the most active restricted free-agent classes ever.
– Are Ayton and Bridges worth the max?
– Why I’m pro-Colin Sexton.
– 3,000 words and only one clip: A 2021 Yuta Watanabe stop. Trust me it’s worth it.
cbssports.com/nba/news/deand… – 4:13 PM
I wrote about what is shaping up to be one of the most active restricted free-agent classes ever.
– Are Ayton and Bridges worth the max?
– Why I’m pro-Colin Sexton.
– 3,000 words and only one clip: A 2021 Yuta Watanabe stop. Trust me it’s worth it.
cbssports.com/nba/news/deand… – 4:13 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Idk how the Suns aren’t the leaders in the clubhouse to get KD if he wants out. Ayton S/T (base year compensation would complicate it) makes too much sense. – 1:53 PM
Idk how the Suns aren’t the leaders in the clubhouse to get KD if he wants out. Ayton S/T (base year compensation would complicate it) makes too much sense. – 1:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Should Phoenix #Suns, Deandre Ayton stay together or part ways (w/video)
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:48 PM
Should Phoenix #Suns, Deandre Ayton stay together or part ways (w/video)
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:48 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report on Hawks offseason: Collins trade still very likely, interest in Ayton but not for max nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/27/rep… – 9:20 AM
Report on Hawks offseason: Collins trade still very likely, interest in Ayton but not for max nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/27/rep… – 9:20 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
“As I reported last week, even with room to sign a player to a max contract, the Pistons are unlikely to throw max offers at the likes of restricted free agents Deandre Ayton and Miles Bridges, though things can change.”
Reported by Pistons beat writer @James Edwards III pic.twitter.com/8gKvRWZdHY – 8:38 AM
“As I reported last week, even with room to sign a player to a max contract, the Pistons are unlikely to throw max offers at the likes of restricted free agents Deandre Ayton and Miles Bridges, though things can change.”
Reported by Pistons beat writer @James Edwards III pic.twitter.com/8gKvRWZdHY – 8:38 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
ICYMI: Lowe Post podcast: @Bobby Marks + @Jonathan Givony recap the draft + preview free agency: Nets, Kyrie, fake KD trades, Ayton, DET/ORL drafts, Sixers trade, deals that didn’t happen (but still might), more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/39QSdm9
Apple: apple.co/3A2Mkx4 – 9:56 PM
ICYMI: Lowe Post podcast: @Bobby Marks + @Jonathan Givony recap the draft + preview free agency: Nets, Kyrie, fake KD trades, Ayton, DET/ORL drafts, Sixers trade, deals that didn’t happen (but still might), more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/39QSdm9
Apple: apple.co/3A2Mkx4 – 9:56 PM
More on this storyline
NBA Central: “[The Suns] believe that they could find a number of other centers who can give them the type of production that Deandre Ayton can.” 😳 – ESPN’s Brian Windhorst (h/t @The Jump ) pic.twitter.com/qJReKLQK7Y -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / June 29, 2022
Keith Smith: The Phoenix Suns have officially tendered a $16.4M qualifying offer to make Deandre Ayton a restricted free agent on July 1, a league source tells @spotrac. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / June 28, 2022
With those moves in mind, Detroit will need to add five to six players via free agency or trade to round out the roster. As I reported last week, even with room to sign a player to a max contract, the Pistons are unlikely to throw max offers at the likes of restricted free agents Deandre Ayton and Miles Bridges, though things can change. Instead, signs point to Detroit looking to add quality, veteran role players to pair with its young core as it furthers this rebuild. Maintaining financial flexibility moving forward is still important to the franchise, per sources, with the 2023 free agency class expected to be far better-stocked than this year’s group. On the trade front, Detroit could elect to use its cap space to acquire undesirable contracts and picks, adding potential rotational players that way. -via The Athletic / June 27, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.