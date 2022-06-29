Thunder declining Luguentz Dort option, make him restricted free agent

Shams Charania: The Oklahoma City Thunder are declining the $1.9 million team option on froward Luguentz Dort for 2022-23 season, which makes him a restricted free agent and allows sides to negotiate a new deal in free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
I would expect the Thunder and Lu Dort to come to a long-term agreement in the next few days. With so little cap space out there, it’s unlikely the Thunder is going to get stuck with matching a massive offer sheet — if it even gets to that point. – 6:26 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Declining Dort’s option feels like it points towards Lu Dort staying in OKC. – 5:17 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Sam Presti, on Saturday, on the Thunder planning to exercise Dort’s team option for next season.
“I would just plan on that happening unless something changed.”
It appears something has changed. – 5:16 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Oklahoma City Thunder are declining the $1.9 million team option on froward Lu Dort for 2022-23 season, which makes him a restricted free agent and allows sides to negotiate a new deal in free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 5:09 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
More on this storyline
Joe Mussatto: Sam Presti on Lu Dort’s team option: “Obviously it’s our plan to exercise that pending anything different.” Significant news. The Thunder could have declined the option to make Dort a restricted free agent. -via Twitter @joe_mussatto / June 25, 2022
Dort has been arguably one of the biggest values in the league at his four-year minimum contract. He is currently extension-eligible with the Thunder and will continue to be provided they pick up his team option. The main reason to consider declining him is to allow him to enter restricted free agency and re-sign him on a deal worth more money than the maximum four years, $56 million he is eligible for. However, doing so could put them over the luxury tax next season if they also use their remaining $23.4 million in cap space that expires by June 30. If Dort intends on testing the market, Oklahoma City might as well let him do so in the 2023 offseason when they’re currently projected to generate close to $50 million in cap space. Dort will have a very small cap hold, allowing them to utilize close to that full cap space amount and be able to re-sign him afterward with his Bird rights. The only risk they’re taking is that he will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023, but that won’t matter if he bypasses an extension. -via HoopsHype / June 20, 2022
But there has been increasing talk about Portland potentially targeting the seventh selection to Oklahoma City for No. 12 and a package that could include Luguentz Dort. -via Bleacher Report / June 16, 2022
