Trae Young 'ecstatic' about Dejounte Murray trade

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
The Dejounte Murray to the Hawks trade | NBA on ESPN youtu.be/0sAL3RBDn44 via @YouTube – 6:49 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Points created out of ball screens during the 2021-22 #NBA regular season:
2189 Trae Young
1739 Luka Doncic
1513 Chris Paul
1450 DeMar DeRozan
1372 Dejounte Murray – 6:45 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Quick write-up on Dejounte Murray being traded to Atlanta: projectspurs.com/spurs-reported…
– Why did the Spurs move Murray?
– What will the Spurs do with their cap space now? – 6:42 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Back for one final free agency/trade preview with @Britt Robson, along with some more thoughts on the new rookies
– What does the Prince signing signal?
– The Beasley + Nowell dynamic
– A pretty full roster already
– Some now-outdated Dejounte Murray talk
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bri… – 6:36 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
With Dejounte Murray on the way out, it leaves Lonnie Walker as the Spurs’ longest-tenured player.
Assuming Walker departs this summer as well, that mantle falls to Keldon Johnson. Just a total rebuild. – 6:33 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Dejounte Murray has grown into a leader and All Star in San Antonio, and many who bleed Silver and Black are going to be pretty torn up about losing him.
If you’re asking why the Spurs would trade their best player, here’s what it boils down to:
kens5.com/article/sports… – 6:30 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The smoke around Gobert and the Hawks certainly seems to have died down, though its worth noting that Capela, Collins, Huerter, and Hunter, all the names discussed in a potential Hawks/Jazz swap, remain in Atlanta despite their trade for DeJounte Murray. – 6:28 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Woj, on Sportscenter:
“But Atlanta, listen, they’re not done dealing yet. They still have been engaged on John Collins. Fundamentally, there are going to be some more changes in Atlanta, but they’re pretty excited about the idea of Dejounte Murray joining Trae Young.” – 6:19 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Spurs trade Dejounte Murray to Hawks for Gallinari, two first-round picks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/29/rep… – 6:16 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“That is a massive coup for Travis Schlenk and the Atlanta Hawks.”
@termineradio and @Eddie Johnson love the Hawks blockbuster deal for Dejounte Murray.
#TrueToAtlanta | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/ncEz6nVhKL – 6:12 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young wanted Dejounte Murray.
The Knicks wanted Dejounte Murray. pic.twitter.com/t0qPgOcHlr – 6:08 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Spurs took Dejounte Murray with the 29th pick in the 2016 draft. He turned into an All-Star and made 2nd team All-Defense in 2017-18. He’s posted 5th-most VORP + 11th-most Win Shares in that class. Then they traded him for 2 unprotected 1sts, an unprotected swap, and another 1st. – 6:01 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Not for nothing, Atlanta just out a ton of eggs in this basket. That’s a ton of draft equity to give up for Dejounte Murray, as good as he is. You usually see these types of deals for stars/superstars. But DJ’s value is what the market says it is. – 6:00 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Are Dejounte Murray and Trae Young the best backcourt in the NBA? – 5:57 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Someone explain to me why the Spurs traded Dejounte Murray after he helped lead my fantasy team to the title ? – 5:49 PM
Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney
Couldn’t even get our pod out on the most intriguing free agents and trade targets before Dejounte Murray, the center of our intrigue, got traded to Atlanta. Lots of talk on his fit with the Hawks here: open.spotify.com/episode/6HrJMJ… – 5:47 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
A Trae Young-Dejounte Murray partnership doesn’t sound like a great fit on paper but I’m curious to see if they make it work. Love Murray. Surprised San Antonio didn’t see him as a piece to build around but maybe Spurs knew he’d be tough to re-sign long-term. Full rebuild in SA – 5:47 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Leon Rose lauded his 11 first round picks in seven years but doesn’t use them for Dejounte Murray.
The Spurs All-Star is headed to the Hawks. – 5:45 PM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
BREAKING: Spurs are trading PG Dejounte Murray to the Hawks for three future first round draft picks, a future pick swap and Danilo Galinari, per multiple outlets. Murray has been with the Spurs for six seasons and is coming off a career year and All-Star appearance. #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/08Fzl7xPun – 5:45 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Trae led the league in points and assists last season.
Dejounte led the league in steals. pic.twitter.com/ki0UzgdrjQ – 5:40 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
if you don’t know a ton about dejounte murray, here’s a profile i wrote about him last season. really like this for atlanta: https://t.co/ghu7flQK9r pic.twitter.com/DjwMWJavJ8 – 5:40 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Considering there’s no protections on any of the picks, I think both sides are coming out of this well off enough. Trae and Dejounte isn’t a seamless fit offensively imo but putting that level of defence beside Trae was definitely much needed. Spurs finally embracing the tank. – 5:40 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Pelicans got 2 firsts and 2 first round swaps for Jrue Holiday.
The Spurs got 3 firsts and 1 first round swap for Dejounte Murray. pic.twitter.com/cZxrnsjgj4 – 5:40 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
As I informed my Subtexters — and Cavs Insiders — I asked a source close to the Dejounte Murray situation yesterday if #Cavs were “in on Murray” still and I was told, “No.” – 5:37 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
This trade works if you believe Trae Young’s past ball-dominance was by necessity rather than by choice. Jury’s still out for me on that one. Defensively it’s an upgrade for sure, though it’ll be more of one if Murray gets better at using his length to close backside space. – 5:34 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
League source confirms that draft picks and pick swap in ’25, ’26, and ’27 from Atlanta to San Antonio in the Dejounte Murray trade are completely unprotected. – 5:32 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The reality of the Dejounte Murray trade for San Antonio is this:
If the Spurs win the 2023 Draft Lottery and pick Victor Wembanyama, it’s the best trade in franchise history.
If they are picking anywhere other than No. 1… TBD, let’s see where their pick and Atlanta’s end up. – 5:30 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Trae Young got his wish with Dejounte Murray arriving to the Hawks in a trade with the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/AdwVnbSNtY – 5:30 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
I’m told Trae Young is “ecstatic” to have Dejounte Murray join the Hawks’ backcourt with the organization believing the star pairing will unlock another level of Young’s game. – 5:29 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Can confirm Dejounte Murray to Atlanta. Spurs getting Gallinari plus three future first-round picks and a future first-round pick swap opportunity. – 5:29 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
How far can this team go?
Trae Young
Dejounte Murray
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela pic.twitter.com/6rYTIoATEL – 5:26 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Players to average 20 points and 8 assists this past season:
Luka Doncic
Darius Garland
James Harden
Trae Young
Dejounte Murray
Young and Murray are now teammates.
Murray also led the league in total steals. – 5:25 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Dejounte Murray will unlock a better version of Trae Young if Trae embraces playing off-ball with more effort in screen and handoff actions plus relocations within the flow of the offense. No more hands on knees resting at the logo. Young has it in him to be a constant threat. – 5:24 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
If you don’t think Dejounte Murray is good enough to be the best player on a contending team, but is good enough to thwart the tank, you do this deal as San Antonio. And if you think Dejounte Murray is good enough to be the second-best player on a contender, you do it as Atlanta. – 5:23 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Full deal for the Hawks-Spurs trade of Dejounte Murray:
Hawks get Dejounte Murray
Spurs get Danilo Gallinari, 2025 first round pick, 2027 first round pick, 2026 swap and 2023 Charlotte protected first. – 5:23 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Atlanta trades Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round picks for Dejounte Murray
sportando.basketball/en/atlanta-tra… – 5:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Dejounte Murray going to Atlanta, Hawks a much better team than the one that lost in first round to Heat. East continues to grow stronger. – 5:21 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: The Spurs are trading Dejounte Murray to Atlanta for Danilo Gallinari, three first-round draft picks and a draft swap. – 5:18 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Atlanta Hawks are trading Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round picks to the San Antonio Spurs for All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, sources tell ESPN. – 5:16 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks interested in Dejounte Murray trade to pair with Jalen Brunson nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:02 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Hawks, Knicks and Timberwolves looking to trade for Dejounte Murray
sportando.basketball/en/hawks-knick… – 4:55 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Momentum is building toward an imminent Dejounte Murray trade, league sources say. Known suitors are the Hawks, Knicks and Timberwolves.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 4:43 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
With free agency arriving – Knicks could be onto the next with assets to be in the mix for Dejounte Murray
The Knicks have 11 first-round picks over the next seven drafts and have cleared $30 million in cap space. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 4:42 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
One way to convince skeptical Spurs fans about the wisdom of a Dejounte Murray trade would be to negotiate the terms with the New York Knicks. – 3:36 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Brunson is already a fait accompli — and can confirm Knicks interest in Dejounte Murray — as reported by @Marc Stein last week and @Ian Begley today. Who wouldn’t be interested? Some execs think it’s a smoke screen. Murray has two years at $16m per left on his current deal. – 3:21 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🗣 Why Jalen Brunson is worth the money he’s getting
🗣 How can the Mavs replace Brunson?
🗣 The Dejounte Murray sweepstakes
‘The Void’: open.spotify.com/episode/2QerPO… – 3:11 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
A source confirmed the Knicks have expressed interest in acquiring Dejounte Murray from the Spurs, as @Marc Stein and @Ian Begley reported. – 3:00 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks are among the teams who have expressed interest in trading for San Antonio’s Dejounte Murray, per sources: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 2:44 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
As you might’ve guessed: No comments on the Dejounte Murray situation at Spurs practice. – 1:17 PM
More on this storyline
Trae Young: This 💩 just got real Let’s get busy my Brotha😤 @Dejounte Murray pic.twitter.com/D9DBBvtGml -via Twitter @TheTraeYoung / June 29, 2022
Mike Finger: Can report that Gregg Popovich gave his official blessing to the Murray trade and — while nothing is guaranteed, obviously — he’s completely on board with coaching a bunch of kids next season. As a team source just told me, he’s excited, “like he’s back at Pomona-Pitzer.” -via Twitter @mikefinger / June 29, 2022
Zach Lowe: The 2025 and 2027 first-rounders are unprotected ATL first-round picks, per league source. -via Twitter @ZachLowe_NBA / June 29, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Hawks are sending three first-round picks and a future pick swap to the Spurs to pair Murray with All-NBA guard Trae Young, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 29, 2022
“I know that Dejounte and Trae want to play together, or at least have interest in doing it,” Jake Fischer said. -via basketballnews.com / June 26, 2022
