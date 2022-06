Warriors allow Juan Toscano-Anderson, Chris Chiozza to hit unrestricted free agency, neither likely to return

As the Warriors celebrated with fans across San Francisco streets, Juan Toscano-Anderson gave an emotional interview that highlighted his unique journey. “I’ve been waiting my whole life for this moment” he said. “I’m at the edge of my profession, you know? he said. “What are they going to say to me? I don’t care what nobody says to me. If you don’t have a ring don’t talk to me,” he said with a smile on his face. -via NBC Bay Area / June 20, 2022