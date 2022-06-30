76ers add Danuel House

Shams Charania: Free agent Danuel House has agreed to a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Danuel House shot 42% from 3 and 74% at the rim in 482 minutes with the Jazz this past season.
87% of his shots came between those 2 levels; exemplary shot value and strong efficiency.
Also had a block percentage of 1.3 (94th percentile for wings). – 6:47 PM
Danuel House shot 42% from 3 and 74% at the rim in 482 minutes with the Jazz this past season.
87% of his shots came between those 2 levels; exemplary shot value and strong efficiency.
Also had a block percentage of 1.3 (94th percentile for wings). – 6:47 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Joe Ingles, Danuel House Jr. have new NBA destinations https://t.co/IKYabHU98o pic.twitter.com/NjIUp59ZRX – 6:44 PM
Joe Ingles, Danuel House Jr. have new NBA destinations https://t.co/IKYabHU98o pic.twitter.com/NjIUp59ZRX – 6:44 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Your quick newser on the Danuel House addition #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/30/six… via @SixersWire – 6:18 PM
Your quick newser on the Danuel House addition #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/30/six… via @SixersWire – 6:18 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Danuel House reeeeeally rehabbed his value during his short time in Utah pic.twitter.com/xQA2L4xxzE – 6:12 PM
Danuel House reeeeeally rehabbed his value during his short time in Utah pic.twitter.com/xQA2L4xxzE – 6:12 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
I’ve updated the #sixers salary cap sheet with the PJ Tucker (Non-Taxpayer MLE) and Danuel House (bi-annual exception).
dailysix.com/philadelphia-7… – 6:11 PM
I’ve updated the #sixers salary cap sheet with the PJ Tucker (Non-Taxpayer MLE) and Danuel House (bi-annual exception).
dailysix.com/philadelphia-7… – 6:11 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Tad Brown
Daryl Morey
James Harden
P.J. Tucker
Danuel House
Mike D’Antoni (by the All Star Break) – 6:08 PM
Tad Brown
Daryl Morey
James Harden
P.J. Tucker
Danuel House
Mike D’Antoni (by the All Star Break) – 6:08 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Isaiah Hartenstein and Bobby Portis immediately takes 2 of my Suns targets off the board right away. And now Danuel House, one of my wing targets, is going to the Sixers.
KD obviously takes precedence, but definitely keeping an eye on some of these MLE guys in the meantime – 6:08 PM
Isaiah Hartenstein and Bobby Portis immediately takes 2 of my Suns targets off the board right away. And now Danuel House, one of my wing targets, is going to the Sixers.
KD obviously takes precedence, but definitely keeping an eye on some of these MLE guys in the meantime – 6:08 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent Danuel House has agreed to a two-year, $8.5M deal with the 76ers, sources tell ESPN. – 6:08 PM
Free agent Danuel House has agreed to a two-year, $8.5M deal with the 76ers, sources tell ESPN. – 6:08 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Danuel House on the BAE is awesome value. Getting House, Tucker and Melton is a fantastic haul for the Sixers. – 6:07 PM
Danuel House on the BAE is awesome value. Getting House, Tucker and Melton is a fantastic haul for the Sixers. – 6:07 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent Danuel House has agreed to a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 6:07 PM
Free agent Danuel House has agreed to a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 6:07 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
With Royce O’Neale gone the @Utah Jazz obviously have quite a bit more room for both Juancho Hernangomez and Danuel House Jr. on the roster.
Both free agents will be significantly cheaper next season, and were impactful down the stretch for the Jazz last year. – 3:34 PM
With Royce O’Neale gone the @Utah Jazz obviously have quite a bit more room for both Juancho Hernangomez and Danuel House Jr. on the roster.
Both free agents will be significantly cheaper next season, and were impactful down the stretch for the Jazz last year. – 3:34 PM
More on this storyline
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.