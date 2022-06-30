76ers meeting with James Harden over the weekend to negotiate next contract

Adrian Wojnarowski: James Harden and the 76ers are meeting on the weekend to negotiate his new deal, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Sixers hard cap update following signings of P.J. Tucker, Danuel House, and Trevelin Queen.
Roughly $36.2M below the apron but can create more space if they waive a non-guaranteed player. Sixers still on track to re-signing James Harden to a starting salary in the mid $30M range pic.twitter.com/1a8NSSOSpY – 7:43 PM
Sixers hard cap update following signings of P.J. Tucker, Danuel House, and Trevelin Queen.
Roughly $36.2M below the apron but can create more space if they waive a non-guaranteed player. Sixers still on track to re-signing James Harden to a starting salary in the mid $30M range pic.twitter.com/1a8NSSOSpY – 7:43 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
James Harden and the 76ers are meeting on the weekend to negotiate his new deal, sources tell ESPN. – 7:17 PM
James Harden and the 76ers are meeting on the weekend to negotiate his new deal, sources tell ESPN. – 7:17 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
If the the deals for Tucker and House get reported tonight but not Harden, I am going to officially designate that as interesting.
(Note: I’m not saying Harden is going anywhere).
1/3 – 6:50 PM
If the the deals for Tucker and House get reported tonight but not Harden, I am going to officially designate that as interesting.
(Note: I’m not saying Harden is going anywhere).
1/3 – 6:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Harden win% with different teammates:
68.6 — P.J. Tucker
66.8 — Kevin Durant
66.7 — Joel Embiid
66.2 — Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/2wHfMz0z42 – 6:22 PM
Harden win% with different teammates:
68.6 — P.J. Tucker
66.8 — Kevin Durant
66.7 — Joel Embiid
66.2 — Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/2wHfMz0z42 – 6:22 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Tad Brown
Daryl Morey
James Harden
P.J. Tucker
Danuel House
Mike D’Antoni (by the All Star Break) – 6:08 PM
Tad Brown
Daryl Morey
James Harden
P.J. Tucker
Danuel House
Mike D’Antoni (by the All Star Break) – 6:08 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
P.J. Tucker will join #Sixers on a 3-year, $33.2 million deal, reunites with James Harden and Daryl Morey inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:06 PM
P.J. Tucker will join #Sixers on a 3-year, $33.2 million deal, reunites with James Harden and Daryl Morey inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:06 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
James Harden had to agree to a contract haircut for the Sixers to get P.J. Tucker. But he can make up some of the difference with his salary as Daryl Morey’s assistant GM. – 6:04 PM
James Harden had to agree to a contract haircut for the Sixers to get P.J. Tucker. But he can make up some of the difference with his salary as Daryl Morey’s assistant GM. – 6:04 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
“We’re that good”
Harden said on Jan 12 after the Nets, with KD/Kyrie, dominated the Bulls.
Just over 5 months later — Brooklyn’s title hopes are gone. This team packed more drama into 5 months than most teams do in 5 years. And the drama ultimately overwhelmed the organization – 4:37 PM
“We’re that good”
Harden said on Jan 12 after the Nets, with KD/Kyrie, dominated the Bulls.
Just over 5 months later — Brooklyn’s title hopes are gone. This team packed more drama into 5 months than most teams do in 5 years. And the drama ultimately overwhelmed the organization – 4:37 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Never forget: James Harden was viewed as a malcontent for requesting a trade out of Brooklyn just 4 months ago.
“Is this guy ever going to be happy?”
Well, much like Harden, this would be Kevin Durant’s 4th career team. Is he being talked about in the same way today? – 3:52 PM
Never forget: James Harden was viewed as a malcontent for requesting a trade out of Brooklyn just 4 months ago.
“Is this guy ever going to be happy?”
Well, much like Harden, this would be Kevin Durant’s 4th career team. Is he being talked about in the same way today? – 3:52 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Props to @Brian Windhorst for being all over the Nets stuff, from the Harden-Simmons deal to the franchise ready to accept losing KD for their hard stance with Kyrie. Windy knows, man! @ESPNNBA – 3:42 PM
Props to @Brian Windhorst for being all over the Nets stuff, from the Harden-Simmons deal to the franchise ready to accept losing KD for their hard stance with Kyrie. Windy knows, man! @ESPNNBA – 3:42 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
With James Harden reportedly open to taking a major pay cut, the Sixers now have some outside paths to building a super team. Or at least pushing forward with the stah hunting dream. – 3:26 PM
With James Harden reportedly open to taking a major pay cut, the Sixers now have some outside paths to building a super team. Or at least pushing forward with the stah hunting dream. – 3:26 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
James Harden knew something wasn’t right. He got the hell out of there as soon as he could. pic.twitter.com/TQAHrfAcj9 – 3:19 PM
James Harden knew something wasn’t right. He got the hell out of there as soon as he could. pic.twitter.com/TQAHrfAcj9 – 3:19 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Just a reminder in all this: The Nets still owe Houston two first-round picks and three first-round swaps as a result of the Harden trade. – 3:10 PM
Just a reminder in all this: The Nets still owe Houston two first-round picks and three first-round swaps as a result of the Harden trade. – 3:10 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
COULD HAVE BEEN: Kyrie, KD, Harden.
ACTUALLY IS: Kyrie, Ben Simmons, Royce O’Neale, and Iunno, Duncan Robinson? – 3:05 PM
COULD HAVE BEEN: Kyrie, KD, Harden.
ACTUALLY IS: Kyrie, Ben Simmons, Royce O’Neale, and Iunno, Duncan Robinson? – 3:05 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I think it’s safe to say he did it for both”
Former #76ers Point Guard, Eric Snow, tells @Brian Geltzeiler & @Mitch Lawrence what went into James Harden’s decision to decline his $47.4 million option pic.twitter.com/iPbezdmCLk – 3:01 PM
“I think it’s safe to say he did it for both”
Former #76ers Point Guard, Eric Snow, tells @Brian Geltzeiler & @Mitch Lawrence what went into James Harden’s decision to decline his $47.4 million option pic.twitter.com/iPbezdmCLk – 3:01 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
A reminder that the #Rockets own the Nets’ first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, and also hold the rights to a first-round pick swap in 2023, 2025 and 2027, acquired in the James Harden trade. – 2:56 PM
A reminder that the #Rockets own the Nets’ first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, and also hold the rights to a first-round pick swap in 2023, 2025 and 2027, acquired in the James Harden trade. – 2:56 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving didn’t last together? Wow! Who would have thought! – 2:54 PM
Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving didn’t last together? Wow! Who would have thought! – 2:54 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Just recorded a podcast w/ @Barlowe500 and it looks like I’m doing a double header. In the meantime – those who judged the James Harden trade based on the player return alone:
On a scale of 1 to 10, how dumb do you feel right now? – 2:54 PM
Just recorded a podcast w/ @Barlowe500 and it looks like I’m doing a double header. In the meantime – those who judged the James Harden trade based on the player return alone:
On a scale of 1 to 10, how dumb do you feel right now? – 2:54 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Continue to hear in strong terms that James Harden’s expected new deal with the Sixers has signaled to numerous rival teams that P.J. Tucker is poised to land with Philadelphia after NBA free agency officially begins tonight at 6 PM ET.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 2:47 PM
Continue to hear in strong terms that James Harden’s expected new deal with the Sixers has signaled to numerous rival teams that P.J. Tucker is poised to land with Philadelphia after NBA free agency officially begins tonight at 6 PM ET.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 2:47 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Five lessons from NBA playoffs: Steph Curry hasn’t declined, but James Harden has; Celtics lead two-way charge
cbssports.com/nba/news/five-… – 10:24 AM
Five lessons from NBA playoffs: Steph Curry hasn’t declined, but James Harden has; Celtics lead two-way charge
cbssports.com/nba/news/five-… – 10:24 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Game Theory Podcast: @dieter is here! Some Pre-Free Agency stuff
-Dejounte Murray to ATL!
-What does a potential Jalen Brunson to NYK fit look like?
-Kyrie and Harden options!
-My love for the movie Interceptor!
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH: youtube.com/watch?v=QSGIIO… – 9:08 AM
Game Theory Podcast: @dieter is here! Some Pre-Free Agency stuff
-Dejounte Murray to ATL!
-What does a potential Jalen Brunson to NYK fit look like?
-Kyrie and Harden options!
-My love for the movie Interceptor!
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH: youtube.com/watch?v=QSGIIO… – 9:08 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: James Harden’s willingness to sign for less money with the #Sixers in 2022-23 and beyond should help the #76ers on the court: https://t.co/7KEqSe946s pic.twitter.com/cKKJy3vWNc – 7:00 AM
#NBA story: James Harden’s willingness to sign for less money with the #Sixers in 2022-23 and beyond should help the #76ers on the court: https://t.co/7KEqSe946s pic.twitter.com/cKKJy3vWNc – 7:00 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST LIVE! @dieter IS BACK!
We run through all the NBA madness across the league.
-Dejounte Murray deal
-Jalen Brunson
-Kyrie back to Brooklyn
-James Harden taking less?
-Wiz/Nuggets deal
-John Wall!
WATCH LIVE IN 10 MINUTES: https://t.co/Af08xrSaAl pic.twitter.com/ARIle68UnJ – 12:11 AM
GAME THEORY PODCAST LIVE! @dieter IS BACK!
We run through all the NBA madness across the league.
-Dejounte Murray deal
-Jalen Brunson
-Kyrie back to Brooklyn
-James Harden taking less?
-Wiz/Nuggets deal
-John Wall!
WATCH LIVE IN 10 MINUTES: https://t.co/Af08xrSaAl pic.twitter.com/ARIle68UnJ – 12:11 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: James Harden’s contract starting at $37 million should give the #Sixers room they need to use non-taxpayer MLE and bi-annual exception: https://t.co/7KEqSe946s #76ers pic.twitter.com/v8craN8rPF – 11:34 PM
#NBA story: James Harden’s contract starting at $37 million should give the #Sixers room they need to use non-taxpayer MLE and bi-annual exception: https://t.co/7KEqSe946s #76ers pic.twitter.com/v8craN8rPF – 11:34 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m feeling really good about the Sixers right now.
De’Anthony Melton and PJ Tucker are exactly what they needed. If they nail the BAE and Harden comes to camp in shape I’m ready to consider them true contenders again. – 11:08 PM
I’m feeling really good about the Sixers right now.
De’Anthony Melton and PJ Tucker are exactly what they needed. If they nail the BAE and Harden comes to camp in shape I’m ready to consider them true contenders again. – 11:08 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘James Harden turns out to be the path clearer for the Sixers to sign P.J. Tucker in free agency’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN7857094273 – 10:59 PM
‘James Harden turns out to be the path clearer for the Sixers to sign P.J. Tucker in free agency’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN7857094273 – 10:59 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#ICYMI #Sixers’ James Harden opts out of deal, forgoes $47.3 million payday for free agency and clears path for P.J. Tucker inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 10:24 PM
#ICYMI #Sixers’ James Harden opts out of deal, forgoes $47.3 million payday for free agency and clears path for P.J. Tucker inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 10:24 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden turns out to be the path clearer for the Sixers to sign P.J… youtu.be/roATvY3wj54 via @YouTube – 10:00 PM
James Harden turns out to be the path clearer for the Sixers to sign P.J… youtu.be/roATvY3wj54 via @YouTube – 10:00 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Believe a contract starting at $37 million for Harden, along with $10 million non-taxpayer MLE to Tucker and using the $4.1 million bi-annual exception (could do worse than Porter Jr.) would put the Sixers about $1 million below the $157 million with 15 players for 2022-23. – 8:08 PM
Believe a contract starting at $37 million for Harden, along with $10 million non-taxpayer MLE to Tucker and using the $4.1 million bi-annual exception (could do worse than Porter Jr.) would put the Sixers about $1 million below the $157 million with 15 players for 2022-23. – 8:08 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
As the 5pm option deadline came and went, @Brian Windhorst, @Tim MacMahon and I taped the Hoop Collective @YouTube free agency preview special. Real-time reaction to the Murray trade, plus Brunson/Mavs/Knicks talk, Harden/76ers and much, much more: youtu.be/7s7PWhtBNYw – 7:49 PM
As the 5pm option deadline came and went, @Brian Windhorst, @Tim MacMahon and I taped the Hoop Collective @YouTube free agency preview special. Real-time reaction to the Murray trade, plus Brunson/Mavs/Knicks talk, Harden/76ers and much, much more: youtu.be/7s7PWhtBNYw – 7:49 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: James Harden’s willingness to sign for less money with the #Sixers in 2022-23 and beyond should benefit the #76ers on the court: https://t.co/7KEqSe946s pic.twitter.com/M93yxphO9i – 7:45 PM
#NBA story: James Harden’s willingness to sign for less money with the #Sixers in 2022-23 and beyond should benefit the #76ers on the court: https://t.co/7KEqSe946s pic.twitter.com/M93yxphO9i – 7:45 PM
More on this storyline
Harden owns a $47 million player option for 2022-23 and the deadline to act on it is Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the possibility of Harden declining that option and taking a discount to improve the Sixers’ financial freedom is something entertained by both the star guard and the organization. “In a perfect world for the Sixers, and I think in James Harden’s mind, opting out of that deal and then negotiating a new contract here when free agency opens, gives the Sixers a lot more financial flexibility to go and improve this team in the offseason,” Wojnarowski said. “He can still get long-term, guaranteed money or certainly guaranteed money at a very high number over a couple of years by opting out and it gives the Sixers the ability to add to their roster. -via Uproxx / June 30, 2022
Wojnarowski added that he believes “Harden’s gonna be in Philly … on a new deal,” one that would allow the Sixers to bolster their roster in free agency and “get better in the East to compete for a championship.” -via Uproxx / June 30, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.